Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily News

    Houston man charged in pregnant wife’s death, first reported as suicide

    By Muri Assunção, New York Daily News,

    2 days ago

    A Houston man has been charged with capital murder in the death of his pregnant wife , just days after telling authorities she overdosed from a suicide attempt , according to multiple local reports.

    Lee Mongerson Gilley, 38, is accused of killing his wife, Christa Gilley, at the couple’s residence in the neighborhood of Greater Heights earlier this week, authorities said Saturday.

    The death of the 38-year-old victim was initially reported as a suicide, according to the Houston Police Department.

    Officers responded to a residence on Allston St. around 11:30 p.m. Monday when a man, who was later identified as Lee Gilley, said he found an adult female unresponsive inside the home.

    Lee reportedly called 911 and said he was performing CPR on his wife , local station KHOU reported.

    The victim, later identified as his wife, was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

    “Hospital staff indicated the female had bruising and apparent trauma to her face ,” the HPD said.

    On Friday, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said an autopsy found the victim died “due to compression of the neck,” and her death was ruled a homicide. The autopsy also revealed Gilley was about eight weeks pregnant, authorities said.

    Charges were then filed against Lee Gilley, who was arrested without incident on Friday and booked into Harris County Jail.

    He had a probable cause hearing on Saturday and is due back in court on Monday , reported CW39 Houston.

    Capital murder, the most severe form of homicide under Texas law, can result in the death penalty.

    For more stories,Subscribe to Daily News.

    ©2024 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

    Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan,' Who Rode Out Hurricane Milton in a Boat, Drops N-Word During Kick Live Stream
    Complex3 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady6 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    2 dead in D.C. suburb shooting; person of interest detained in N.J.
    Daily News8 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy