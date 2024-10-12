Houston man charged in pregnant wife’s death, first reported as suicide

A Houston man has been charged with capital murder in the death of his pregnant wife , just days after telling authorities she overdosed from a suicide attempt , according to multiple local reports.

Lee Mongerson Gilley, 38, is accused of killing his wife, Christa Gilley, at the couple’s residence in the neighborhood of Greater Heights earlier this week, authorities said Saturday.

The death of the 38-year-old victim was initially reported as a suicide, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a residence on Allston St. around 11:30 p.m. Monday when a man, who was later identified as Lee Gilley, said he found an adult female unresponsive inside the home.

Lee reportedly called 911 and said he was performing CPR on his wife , local station KHOU reported.

The victim, later identified as his wife, was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Hospital staff indicated the female had bruising and apparent trauma to her face ,” the HPD said.

On Friday, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said an autopsy found the victim died “due to compression of the neck,” and her death was ruled a homicide. The autopsy also revealed Gilley was about eight weeks pregnant, authorities said.

Charges were then filed against Lee Gilley, who was arrested without incident on Friday and booked into Harris County Jail.

He had a probable cause hearing on Saturday and is due back in court on Monday , reported CW39 Houston.

Capital murder, the most severe form of homicide under Texas law, can result in the death penalty.