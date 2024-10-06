3 keys to a Jets upset win over the unbeaten Vikings in London

ELIMINATE PENALTIES

In last week’s loss vs. the Broncos , the Jets committed 13 penalties, including five false start infractions. Against a team like the Vikings, the Jets cannot afford to be undisciplined. Gang Green must be mistake-free and execute in all three phases of the game. Jets coach Robert Saleh says he isn’t worried about Aaron Rodgers ‘ cadence system. Now, it’s time to prove that. Penalties have been a problem for the Jets since Saleh became coach in 2021. Gang Green led the NFL in penalties in 2023 with 124. Entering Week 5, the Jets have committed 31 penalties, the eighth-most in the league.

PROTECT RODGERS

Speaking of Rodgers, the Jets’ offensive line needs to find a better way to protect him. Rodgers was sacked five times last week. The task will be challenging against a Vikings defense, one of the better units in the NFL. Minnesota leads the league in sacks (17) and is tied for fourth with three forced turnovers. The Vikings (40.8%) are also second in the league in blitz rate. Not only was pass blocking a problem with the Jets’ offense but so was blocking on run plays. Gang Green registered just 63 yards against Denver.

SLOW DOWN VIKINGS GROUND GAME

The key to slowing down Sam Darnold and the Vikings’ aerial attack may be stopping the run. Minnesota RB Aaron Jones is averaging five yards per carry and has rushed for 321 yards in four games. The Vikings have outrushed all four of their opponents this season. It isn’t just Jones, Ty Chandler has also rushed for 117 yards and 4.2 ypc. The Jets allow 128.5 rushing yards per game, the 20th-best in the league. If the Jets can stop the run, that will force Darnold to throw the ball more, which could lead to interception opportunities.