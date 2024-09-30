Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily News

    Half of NYC working moms face job-related disruptions due to child care woes: study

    By Cayla Bamberger, New York Daily News,

    2 days ago

    Julissy Acosta was getting ready to send her children back to school when the call came. Her toddler’s day care classroom at Beanstalk Academy in Brownsville, Brooklyn, was closed until further notice. His teacher, she was told, didn’t want to commute from Staten Island anymore and had resigned.

    That left Acosta, 38, who pays for child care with vouchers, without many options. Working as a doula, she plans her hours around when family can help watch her son Simon, who’s 2. It’s not a long-term solution: Recently, she scheduled a visit for a day her sister was called into jury duty.

    “I had to take my toddler to the visit, and he freaked out,” she said. “I needed the money. I couldn’t say I’m not doing it today.”

    As New York City faces an intensifying affordability crisis , issues with child care are so pervasive that half of working moms reported disruptions over the last year, according to a new study by Robin Hood and Columbia University shared with the Daily News ahead of its release Monday.

    Upheaval in their work lives ranged from losing or changing positions, choosing part-time over full-time jobs and declining promotions, or not looking for work because of problems with reliable care for their children . Close to 3 in 10 mothers in the labor force made decisions not to look for a job due to child care issues.

    The consequences were enduring. A year later, mothers whose work was disrupted by child care issues were less likely to find steady work, researchers found. Their families were also 1.5 times more likely to be unable to pay for food, housing, bills, medical needs, or otherwise run out of money.

    Acosta has aspirations of going to law school, but those dreams are on hold for now. In the meantime, she’s felt the crunch during back-to-school season, estimating a total spend of $700 — including on uniform blazers with school logos that can cost up to $100.

    “I had to literally tell my children I will buy you a long sleeve this week, and a short sleeve next week. I’m so sorry, because Mommy is strapped,” she said. “Oh, Mommy, we need school supplies. They need me to get them an accordion folder, I’m like, I can’t do it this week.”

    The child care-related disruptions were more common among families with fewer resources. Moms in poverty were a staggering twice as likely to experience turnover at work — to quit, change or lose jobs — than families with higher incomes.

    “It perpetuates poverty,” said Loris Toribio, senior policy adviser in early childhood at Robin Hood. “They can’t just hire a baby-sitter if for some reason their home-based child care provider is not able to offer child care on a specific day. They don’t have that level of flexibility to just call someone or pay someone or make that decision because it’s expensive, and that impacts their long-term careers.”

    Problems with child care, Toribio added, have implications for an entire city.

    “The cost of care sometimes is higher than rent, which is unfathomable if you’re a renter in New York City,” she said. “ Some families are actually just moving away . They can’t afford to live in New York anymore — and that’s something that policymakers should be taking very, very seriously. We cannot afford to have a state or a city that people cannot afford to set down roots in, to raise a child in, because that’s a threat to our future economic viability.”

    Hillary Dalton, 36, said she relies on the generosity of her landlord, who charges below-market rent for their Williamsburg apartment. Otherwise, she doesn’t know where her family would be able to live and afford child care.

    A member of New Yorkers United for Child Care, Dalton and her husband worked hard to nail down child care in their neighborhood, securing a spot months before the birth of their son, Roscoe, who’s now 8 months old. They picked it in part because it offers a public 3-K program when he’s older .

    Until free child care begins, it’s a delicate balance. Dalton has gone back to work as a scientist at a nonprofit, but only part-time. They make ends meet by sending Roscoe to day care — at a discounted rate of $2,000 per month — three days a week for abbreviated hours, when her husband, who works in education, can pick him up.

    To take the next step in her career would mean going back to the drawing board.

    “I’d have to make sure for any promotion I get, it would be enough to justify sending him to day care,” Dalton said. “It’s that issue of trying to balance — it would wreck our very sensitive but working plan that we have right now.”

    For more stories,Subscribe to Daily News.

    ©2024 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

    Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Anthony Gonzalez
    2d ago
    The City State And County Are Really To Pissed Me Off These Working Mothers Needed A Child Care Workplace Or Those Companies And Coporations Gonna Losing Financial Support From Other Free Countries And The Working Mothers Go To The Countries That Provided Free Childcare For The Mothers And Fathers
    robert g cornwall
    2d ago
    mom raised 6. work was not an issue ever...
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Woman issues dire warning after trying viral ‘Cucumber Salad Guy’ recipe
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy