Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Montanan

    Grizzly bear shot in Gallatin Range after reportedly charging, treeing hunter

    By Blair Miller,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w380d_0vxxa2aH00

    A grizzly bear visits a hair snare corral in southwest Montana, June 2021. (Provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

    A man hunting south of Hidden Lakes in the Gallatin Range shot a sow grizzly bear on Saturday afternoon after it reportedly charged him, forcing him into a tree. The bear was later killed by staff with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

    According to FWP and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue , the hunter called 911 just after 2 p.m. Saturday from a tree, from where he had shot the bear with a pistol. He reported being charged by the bear and two cubs he said were along with it, according to the two offices.

    The bear was injured and stayed close to the tree, the sheriff’s office said. FWP grizzly specialists and game wardens were flown into the area in a helicopter and killed the injured bear after landing.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmZoa_0vxxa2aH00
    Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue assists in the search for a hunter treed by a grizzly bear on Oct. 5, 2024. (Photo courtesy Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue)

    They found the hunter, who was not injured, and he was taken out of the field by helicopter.

    FWP spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen said while the hunter reported being charged by cubs as well as their mother, FWP staff did not see any cubs or cub tracks in the area after flying it several times.

    FWP said the shooting is under investigation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

    The bear is the first grizzly killed in Montana in October and the first since Sept. 19. It is the 24 th known human-caused grizzly death this calendar year, according to FWP’s newly launched grizzly bear mortality dashboard.

    Grizzlies are entering the time of the year in which they develop hyperphagia and are almost consistently focused on eating as they prepare to hibernate through the winter.

    It is also a time that overlaps with hunting season in Montana; hunters and outdoor recreationists should always carry bear spray, travel in groups, make noise, and keep garbage, food and other attractants in secure bins or buildings, FWP said.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Game wardens seek information on pronghorn poached near Dutton, FWP says
    Daily Montanan13 days ago
    Emergency responders struggle with burnout, budgets as disasters mount
    Daily Montanan16 days ago
    Montana FWP launches grizzly bear mortality dashboard
    Daily Montanan15 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Helena man sentenced for possessing rifle on Capitol grounds
    Daily Montanan15 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Debut novel presents a story of family that had to overcome challenges a century ago
    Daily Montanan11 days ago
    Vaughn man who cloned, bred and sold illegal sheep sentenced
    Daily Montanan8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    When business is booming but daily living is a struggle
    Daily Montanan14 days ago
    Wear the hat, support the cowboy
    Daily Montanan10 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Montana Highway Patrol in turmoil under Attorney General Austin Knudsen, officers say
    Daily Montanan2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    First things first: Designate all Greater Yellowstone Wilderness Study area as wilderness
    Daily Montanan16 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Yellowstone National Park asks for help searching for lost hiker in remote area
    Daily Montanan14 days ago
    Montanans should demand better for our wildlife and democracy
    Daily Montanan6 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Missing Meghan Rouns’ phone and horse found as cops reveal she sent Snapchat photo two hours after vanishing
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    NC Governor: Unprecedented tragedy will require an unprecedented response
    Daily Montanan9 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today34 minutes ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy