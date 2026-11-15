Demi Moore flaunted her youthful appearance as she joined Kerry Washington, Jessica Alba and Katy Perry at the star-studded Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 64-year-old star, who recently wowed in a plunging look at the CFDA Fashion Awards, posed alongside Washington, 49, Alba, 45, and Perry, 42, during the glitzy festivities that took place at the Pacific Design Center.

The annual event helps 'raise millions of dollars each year to make Baby2Baby’s work for children living in poverty possible,' per the official website.

Moore, who was honored during the evening, turned heads in a dramatic black dress that contained sheer fabric and ruffled details at the top.

The ensemble fell down into a full black skirt that contained a small train while a vibrant blue bow was tied around her waist for a pop of color.

Her darker locks were parted in the middle and pulled back into a sleek updo, revealing a pair of dazzling silver earrings.

The Substance actress further accessorized the outfit with flashy rings on each of her hands.

Her makeup was glammed up for the night and comprised of a layer of mascara to her lashes as well as a shimmering, off-white shadow around her eyes.

A pink blush was added to her cheekbones for a radiant glow, while a rosy pink satin tint was worn on her lips for a final touch.

Moore showed off the unique gown as she arrived to the event and flashed a smile on the red carpet.

Washington made a statement in a strapless gold dress that clung to her figure and was made of tasseled details.

The Scandal actress slipped into a pair of open-toed, gold heels and added a pair of dangly earrings to the look.

She easily carried a shiny gold clutch in her hand and her hair fell down to nearly brush her shoulders.

The Hollywood star added a warm blush to her cheeks while a nude-colored tint was worn on her lips.

Moore, who was honored during the evening, turned heads in a dramatic black dress that contained sheer fabric and ruffled details at the top

The ensemble fell down into a full black skirt that contained a small train while a vibrant blue bow was tied around her waist for a pop of color

Her darker locks were parted in the middle and pulled back into a sleek updo, revealing a pair of dazzling silver earrings

Washington made a statement in a strapless gold dress that clung to her figure and was made of tasseled details

The Scandal actress slipped into a pair of open-toed, gold heels and added a pair of dangly earrings to the look

Alba was effortlessly chic in a sleeveless black dress that had a deep plunging neckline on the front

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Alba was effortlessly chic in a sleeveless black dress that had a deep plunging neckline on the front.

The star opted for a pair of closed-toed, black heels and styled her hair into a sleek updo.

She accessorized the outfit with a pair of mini silver earrings as well as glittering silver bracelets on her left wrist.

A warm blush was added to better accentuate her cheekbones while a nude-colored, glossy tint was worn on her lips.

Perry was also in attendance at the glitzy gala and donned a strapless gold gown that was made of shimmering material around the bodice and waist.

The skirt portion fell into a flowy satin material and the Dark Horse hitmaker slipped into nude, open-toed heels.

The music artist opted for minimal accessories to allow the dress to be the main focal point, and added a pair of dangly silver earrings.

Perry was accompanied by her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, who was dapper in a pair of black trousers and an off-white suit jacket.

The star opted for a pair of closed-toed, black heels and styled her hair into a sleek updo

She accessorized the outfit with a pair of mini silver earrings as well as glittering silver bracelets on her left wrist

Alba and her partner Danny Ramirez shared a sweet moment as they flashed big smiles towards each other

Perry was also in attendance at the glitzy gala and donned a strapless gold gown that was made of shimmering material around the bodice and waist

The skirt portion fell into a flowy satin material and the Dark Horse hitmaker slipped into nude, open-toed heels

Perry was accompanied by her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, who was dapper in a pair of black trousers and an off-white suit jacket

The former prime minister of Canada also wore a white dress shirt as well as a black bowtie and sleek black loafers.

The couple cozied up together on the red carpet as they paused for an array of snaps together.

At one point, Perry and Trudeau shared a sweet moment as she appeared to adjust his bowtie.

Ciara showed off her growing baby bump in a semi-sheer, black gown that contained feathery details around the lower waist.

The singer donned a pair of open-toed, black heels and pulled back her long locks into a voluminous half updo.

The star, who announced her pregnancy back in September, also added a chunky pearl necklace for a finishing touch.

Kelly Rowland made a statement in a one-shoulder, cream-colored dress that fell into a dramatic train around her.

White tulle fabric peaked out underneath the bottom of the skirt and she added a gold necklace to further glam up the outfit.

The former prime minister of Canada also wore a white dress shirt as well as a black bowtie and sleek black loafers

At one point, Perry and Trudeau shared a sweet moment as she appeared to adjust his bowtie

The singer donned a pair of open-toed, black heels and pulled back her long locks into a voluminous half updo

Kelly Rowland made a statement in a one-shoulder, cream-colored dress that fell into a dramatic train around her

Chrissy Teigen held a big smile in a strapless gown that was made of a plunging, black velvet bodice and beaded-tasseled skirt

Chrissy Teigen held a big smile in a strapless gown that was made of a plunging, black velvet bodice and beaded-tasseled skirt.

The star's long locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her behind her back. She completed the look with a pair of dangly earrings.

Cardi B showed off her fashionable side in an off-white dress with a plunging neckline and fitted bodice.

The waist contained gold details while the skirt flowed down into a train behind the Bodak Yellow rapper.

She also opted for sheer white gloves while a large, white feathery hat was placed on top of her head for a dramatic flare.

Rumer Willis, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, was elegant in a light blue tulle gown that had sparkling embellishments around the bust area.

Her hair was parted to the side and effortlessly cascaded down past her shoulders in light waves.

Zooey Deschanel stepped onto the red carpet in a sleeveless dress with a V-neck cut on the front and colorful embellishments on the material.

Cardi B showed off her fashionable side in an off-white dress with a plunging neckline and fitted bodice

She also opted for sheer white gloves while a large, white feathery hat was placed on top of her head for a dramatic flare

Rumer Willis, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, was elegant in a light blue tulle gown that had sparkling embellishments around the bust area

Moore later posed with her daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout on the red carpet

Zooey Deschanel stepped onto the red carpet in a sleeveless dress with a V-neck cut on the front and colorful embellishments on the material

Paris Hilton posed on the red carpet in a pastel pink dress tha had sheer caped material around her shoulders

Paris Hilton posed on the red carpet in a pastel pink dress tha had sheer caped material around her shoulders.

The TV personality swept up her blonde locks into a chic updo while a pink tint was worn on her lips.

Elsa Hosk glammed up in a strapless white dress that was made of puffy material around the bodice and waist. The ensemble fell into a fitted skirt and the model slipped into closed-toed, white pumps.

Jenna Dewan was also seen on the red carpet in a strapless, nude-colored ensemble with bedazzled details.

The Step Up actress parted her long dark locks in the middle and allowed the strands to flow down naturally.

Miranda Kerr was radiant in a sleeveless dress that had pink floral details and patterns. The star opted for a pair of open-toed pumps and carried a light pink clutch in her hand.

Kerr was joined by husband Evan Spiegel who donned a classic black suit as well as a white dress shirt and black bowtie.

Victoria Justice exuded old Hollywood glamour in a strapless black gown that clung to her figure while material flowed down behind her.

Elsa Hosk glammed up in a strapless white dress that was made of puffy material around the bodice and waist

Jenna Dewan was also seen on the red carpet in a strapless, nude-colored ensemble with bedazzled details

Miranda Kerr was radiant in a sleeveless dress that had pink floral details and patterns. The star opted for a pair of open-toed pumps and carried a light pink clutch in her hand

Miranda Kerr was radiant in a sleeveless dress that had pink floral details and patterns. The star opted for a pair of open-toed pumps and carried a light pink clutch in her hand

Victoria Justice exuded old Hollywood glamour in a strapless black gown that clung to her figure while material flowed down behind her

Charli D'Amelio wowed in a strapless gown that was made of black lace material. The mermaid-styled dress clung to her figure as she flashed a cheerful smile on the red carpet.

Keke Palmer struck a pose in a strapless, silver dress while semi-sheer fabric flowed down from her arms for a dramatic flare.

The actress pulled back her hair into a half updo while a silver choker necklace was worn to accessorize the look.

Eiza Gonzalez turned heads in a velvet dress that had varying hues of brown while a strip of blue fabric was added at the neckline.

The star slipped into a pair of open-toed heels and a thick belt was added to better accentuate her waist.

Elizabeth Hurley arrived to the event in a semi-sheer, red lace dress alongside her partner Billy Ray Cyrus.

He wore a pair of black trousers as well as a black velvet blazer for the special occasion.

The couple cozied up on the red carpet and Hurley's son Damian who showcased his sense of style at the festivities.

Charli D'Amelio wowed in a strapless gown that was made of black lace material. The mermaid-styled dress clung to her figure as she flashed a cheerful smile on the red carpet

Keke Palmer struck a pose in a strapless, silver dress while semi-sheer fabric flowed down from her arms for a dramatic flare

Eiza Gonzalez turned heads in a velvet dress that had varying hues of brown while a strip of blue fabric was added at the neckline

Elizabeth Hurley arrived to the event in a semi-sheer, red lace dress alongside her partner Billy Ray Cyrus

The couple cozied up on the red carpet and Hurley's son Damian who showcased his sense of style at the festivities

Lucy Hale was glamorous in a sleeveless black dress and swept up her locks into an elegant updo for the evening.

Meghan Trainor was seen on the red carpet wearing a strapless, black sequin gown and added a dainty silver necklace to the look.

Barbara Palvin made a statement in a black dress with ruched and ruffled details at the front. Additional, vibrant yellow material flowed down behind the model for a pop of color.

The new mom-of-one was accompanied by husband Dylan Sprouse who opted for a black suit and tie for the night.

Rachel Zoe was spotted in a shimmering greenish-gold dress that had a small train and she added a long beaded necklace to accessorize the outfit.

Camila Alves donned a one-shoulder, sparkling black dress that had multiple daring cutouts as well as a slit of the left side.

Elle Chapman was chic in a dark purple gown that had a small cutout on the front at the velvet bodice. The ensemble fell down into semi-sheer fabric and the star slipped into black pumps.

Lucy Hale was glamorous in a sleeveless black dress and swept up her locks into an elegant updo for the evening

Meghan Trainor was seen on the red carpet wearing a strapless, black sequin gown and added a dainty silver necklace to the look

Trainor posed with husband Daryl Sabara who wore a pair of black slacks as well as a black velvet suit jacket and bowtie

Barbara Palvin made a statement in a black dress with ruched and ruffled details at the front. Additional, vibrant yellow material flowed down behind the model for a pop of color

Barbara Palvin made a statement in a black dress with ruched and ruffled details at the front. Additional, vibrant yellow material flowed down behind the model for a pop of color

Rachel Zoe was spotted in a shimmering greenish-gold dress that had a small train and she added a long beaded necklace to accessorize the outfit

Camila Alves donned a one-shoulder, sparkling black dress that had multiple daring cutouts as well as a slit of the left side

Elle Chapman was chic in a dark purple gown that had a small cutout on the front at the velvet bodice. The ensemble fell down into semi-sheer fabric and the star slipped into black pumps

Julie Bowen posed in a strapless white dress with a full skirt and carried a cream-colored clutch in her hand

Victoria Barbara turned heads in a long-sleeved, red lace dress and styled her hair into a chic updo

Nara Smith wowed in a two-piece, semi-sheer white ensemble while the influencer was joined by husband Lucky Blue Smith

Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers was dapper in a double-breasted suit and received a sweet kiss from wife Marianne Fonseca, who wore a black halter-styled dress

Julie Bowen posed in a strapless white dress with a full skirt and carried a cream-colored clutch in her hand.

Victoria Barbara turned heads in a long-sleeved, red lace dress and styled her hair into a chic updo.

Nara Smith wowed in a two-piece, semi-sheer white ensemble while the influencer was joined by husband Lucky Blue Smith.

Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers was dapper in a double-breasted suit and received a sweet kiss from wife Marianne Fonseca, who wore a black halter-styled dress.