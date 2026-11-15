A man was spotted on security footage in Manhattan taking part in an alleged scheme to steal $9million in gold bars from a 67-year-old.

Police said the suspect tricked the victim online into believing he could secure his financial assets by purchasing the outrageous sum in gold bars the size of chocolate bars.

The trick included a phony alert on the victim's computer claiming that his assets had been compromised.

The pair met at the intersection of West 81 Street and Broadway in April of 2025 to hand over the gold before the suspect fled with a sack of the bars.

According to experts, $9million in gold bars would translate to about 69 individual bars weighing 150lbs in total.

Over 18 months later, the suspect remains on the run and is wanted by the NYPD for grand larceny.

Authorities have released a video clip of the man, pleading for anyone with information to contact them.

Gold and silver dealer Isaac Kahan said that he frequently hears about people taken advantage over their gold assets.

'When a person starts throwing the dollar amount first to me, that's a telltale sign right away,' Kahan said.

Kahan often works with the FBI, tipping them off to suspicious purchases of gold and tries to connect victims with investigators.

'We do try to slow the process down,' he said.

Kahan was also shocked by the amount of gold the suspect was able to get away with, given the heft of the package he was trying to move.

'I don't even know how he would be able to carry that. You can't even lift that,' he told The New York Times.

According to experts, $9million in gold bars would translate to about 69 individual bars weighing 150 pounds

A key issue victims face is simply not knowing how much pure gold weighs, Kahan claims, adding that he hears fishy requests almost every other week.

The suspect in the Manhattan case, as many stolen gold cases, is hard to find because gold is virtually untraceable.

The NYPD has asked that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers.