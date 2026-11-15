A nearly all-glass house that is suspended 60ft above the Georgia mountains has hit the market for $1.2 million.

From afar, 1578 Jacks River Road in Epworth looks like some type of unassuming control tower, but as one gets closer, they'll find a one-bedroom, one-bathroom home overlooking the Cohutta Mountains and the Chattahoochee National Forest.

The current owner built the watch tower in 2023, and it quickly became a highly sought-after Airbnb experience, as the 14-acre property offers stunning views of the forest.

'They wanted to build a treehouse getaway,' listing agent, Logan Fitts, told the Daily Mail.

But be prepared to bring your most comfortable pair of walking shoes, as the only way to access the treetop oasis is by climbing up 82 steps.

Fortunately, there is a luggage elevator, so guests can skip dragging up their heavy bags and groceries, Fitts said.

The current owner and his wife have hit retirement age and are looking to buy another mountain home for themselves.

He also currently maintains the Airbnb by himself, which keeps him busy, but he's hoping 'someone else can take the reins on it,' Fitts said.

It is one of the most highly sought-after Airbnb experience in the area

The property sits on 14 acres of land, meaning the nearly all-glass house doesn't need tinted windows or an enclosed bathroom area as there is plenty of privacy. It takes 82 steps to reach the top

The new owner, however, is not required to keep the property an Airbnb, but Fitts said it would be an easy investment as it has a 'true following.'

It currently brings in around $92,000 in annual income, despite only being rented out between March and Thanksgiving.

It is currently hard to get potential buyers into the property, as it is booked out every day until Thanksgiving.

'It's a cool property,' Fitts said.

Not only does it have once-in-a-lifetime views, but it is also located on a Hemlock Preserve, which the owner has maintained. There's also a waterfall on the property, which is a rarity, and tons of native species around.

'When you're up there, it is insane,' Fitts told the Daily Mail. 'And when you walk through and you see all the native species on the property, like the hemlock trees, it's beautiful.'

There are also hiking and biking trails on and around the property, and it is close to recreational lakes where guests can swim and fish for trout.

The property is accessible by car, but one will need a four-wheel drive vehicle to get up there as visitors have to cross the Jacks River, Fitts said.

The property is accessible by car, but one will need a four-wheel drive vehicle to get up there as visitors have to cross the Jacks River to get there

The new owner, however, is not required to keep the property an Airbnb, but Fitts said it would be an easy investment as it has a 'true following.' It currently brings in around $92,000 in annual income

It has a fully working bathroom and shower

It also has a roof top fire place, but it will cost you more steps to get up there

Not only does it have once-in-a-lifetime views, but it is also located on a Hemlock Preserve and has a waterfall on the property

And it's located roughly 25 minutes outside of Blue Ridge, although there is a convenience store with a gas station roughly 10 minutes away, Fitts said.

The property does have a fully working shower and bathroom, which has large glass windows. However, since the property is 14 acres, there's no need for window treatments or boarded off areas as the home offers complete privacy, the realtor said.

It also has a rooftop firepit and lounge area, but you'll have to walk up more stairs to get there.

'It's pretty impressive,' Fitts said.