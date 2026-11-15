A family-owned factory in Michigan has been left stunned after a niche part that had been manufactured there for decades suddenly started flying off the shelves.

Armstrong International, which was founded in 1900 and has been owned by the same family for five generations, makes equipment for steam and compressed air systems. The company's website describes it as being 'centered on God, family, and business - in that order.'

Andrew Witteck, the firm's North American sales director, was shocked when their Three Rivers factory was unexpectedly flooded with orders for a 50-year-old air vent product from an anonymous buyer in multiple undisclosed locations.

Until recently, the air vent, which was designed long before the rise of personal computers, had typically sold in batches of about a dozen, Witteck told the Wall Street Journal. Then, earlier this year, they started receiving orders for batches totaling a thousand or more.

At first it was a mystery who was purchasing these bulk orders, leading Witteck to do some sleuthing.

He got in contact with an engineer who had ordered an air vent from Armstrong International through a contractor.

'We got tipped off. It was [going] to a data center. That’s how data centers work. They don’t want anyone to know where they’re going, what they’re doing, how they’re doing it,' Witteck told the Journal.

Through his inquiries, Witteck learned that the semiconductor chips used at data centers required special liquid cooling systems to prevent them from overheating.

Until recently, the air vent, which was designed long before the rise of personal computers, had typically sold in batches of about a dozen. Source: Facebook/ Armstrong International

Witteck learned that the semiconductor chips used at data centers required special liquid cooling systems to prevent them from overheating

'That was the biggest "Holy moly, this is insane!" moment,' Witteck added. 'It’s not like everyone and their brother makes an air vent.'

According to Mechanical Engineering and Plumbing academy: 'Instead of relying solely on air to remove heat from processors, liquid is brought much closer to the heat source. The liquid absorbs heat directly from CPUs, GPUs, and other high-power components.'

This special liquid cooling system expels the excess air through air vents, like the parts made by Armstrong International, which has caused their rise in high demand.

Chris Teddy, the data center director at JE Dunn Construction, described the niche problem to the outlet as 'trying to put 10 pounds of stuff in a five-pound bag.'

Witteck told the outlet that he suspected that the parts being bought in bulk were being sent to South Carolina.

'People do a soft wink: ‘They’re going to South Carolina. You can easily go google data-center projects in South Carolina towns…. You’re pretty much left to deduce with 98% positivity that it’s going there.'

As AI data centers continue to boom and readily change designs, small scale suppliers and contractors have struggled to keep up with the surge in sales.

The high demand has required the factory at Three Rivers to add a second shift to increase production. Source: Facebook/ Armstrong International

Kyle Higginbotham, Armstrong’s director of North American sales and marketing, told the outlet the uncertainty around important information such as who is buying the product and where it is being sent has also become a bigger problem.

He emphasized that it has hindered Armstrong International from finding new customers, tailoring designs and keeping track of the factory maintenance.

'Orders of this magnitude, you would think people are working on them for months. All of a sudden it’s like, "Nope, we got it. Let’s ship it," ' Higginbotham told the outlet.

The high demand has required the factory at Three Rivers to add a second shift to increase production. Source: Facebook/ Armstrong International

According to the outlet, the air vent demand has increased a whopping 80% from a year ago and is expected to continue to accelerate.

Charlie Reynolds, a retired Armstrong engineer, designed the air vent in 1972 and came up with the idea to make them out of stainless steel instead of cast iron to prevent erosion.

Reynolds told the outlet that although he could be open to new developments at the factory in the future, when it comes to AI data centers 'everybody around here doesn’t want them.'

The Daily Mail reached out to Witteck for comment.