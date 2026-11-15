New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel appeared to be enjoying all Munich has to offer on the eve of the team's international game - but some fans were not left impressed.

The Patriots face the Detroit Lions in a thrilling Week 10 matchup in Germany on Sunday morning in the NFL's latest international game.

And Vrabel appeared to be embracing the German culture after making the trip over to Munich as he was seen out on the town Saturday evening.

The head coach appeared to be enjoying himself overseas as he joined international Patriots fans in a beer hall on the eve of the crucial interconference clash.

Vrabel was filmed tapping a fresh keg before pouring a fresh pint of beer into an iconic German frosted stein glass.

The rose-cheeked coach was later captured mingling with fans and thanking them for their support as he clutched a half-drunk stein.

He also tapped a keg at a beer hall

The coach enjoyed a night in Munich on the eve of his team's game against the Detroit Lions

'Listen, I knew we had fans in Germany, I didn't know we had this many fans,' Vrabel said. 'Thank you for your support, go Pats, let's raise a glass to everybody.'

However, many Patriots fans back home in the United States appeared disgruntled by the coach's night of entertainment.

Some questioned why Vrabel was out drinking instead of preparing for Sunday's regular-season game.

'I love seeing my head coach sloshed instead of planning for the big game,' one social media user wrote in an apparent sarcastic tone. 'There was a time when the Pats organization wouldn't accept this kind of behavior.'

'This is a terrible look for the Franchise,' another shared. 'Brother should be watching film and getting last practice reps in with the coordinators. Wouldn’t be surprised if Detroit runs them out of the field by half time. Not a serious team at the moment.'

'Better win tomorrow morning BUDDY,' a third warned, while another claimed: 'If they don’t win I genuinely think he should be canned for this.'

A fifth posted: 'Meanwhile, (Lions head coach) Dan Campbell is focused on football - and prefers to drink a beer with fans AFTER a [win].'

'Lions drop another 40 points on us & I’ve had it with this dude,' said another, replying to the clip.

Vrabel and the Patriots made the trip to Germany ahead of their international showdown

One fan account wrote: 'The Patriots deserve to lose. This is a totally unserious coaching staff and team. Blow the whole thing up.'

The Patriots reached the Super Bowl last season during Vrabel's first season in charge, only to lose to the Seattle Seahawks.

However, the team has struggled after a slow start to this season, currently sitting 5-4 and second in the AFC East.

Vrabel also endured an offseason of scrutiny after he was photographed with NFL reporter Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort, sparking speculation of an affair. Both he and Russini are married to other people.

Further photos later emerged showing the pair at Tribeca Tavern in 2020, with an eyewitness noting: 'They were kissing and they were all over each other. He had a ring on.'

The coach initially denied the rumors but later announced that he would miss the third day of the NFL Draft in April to attend personal counseling.