Hundreds of protesters gathered outside an Indian restaurant in west London and called for the venue to shut down – because of the owner's refusal to sell halal food.

Singh's Dining, formerly known as Rangrez, in Hammersmith, attracted a large crowd outside its doors on Friday night, prompting Met Police officers to line up and keep the protesters at bay.

Behind them stood private security guards reportedly hired by Fawlty Towers actor John Cleese, who has previously spoken out in support of the restaurant.

The eatery has a sign daubed in marker on its shop front, reading: 'Proudly we don't sell halal.'

Singh's Dining lies a short walk away from the well-appointed Hammersmith Grove, which is home to acclaimed actor Ralph Fiennes and comedian Bill Bailey.

Critics argue that owner Harman Singh Kapoor, who is Sikh, has made remarks on social media about Muslims, halal meat and the conflict in Gaza.

But Kapoor claims he and his family have faced hundreds of death threats, as well as 'harassment, intimidation and threats of violence', over his refusal to sell halal meat.

He also claims his business has suffered financially amid calls by the protesters to boycott his restaurant.

Behind police officers outside the restaurant stood private security guards reportedly hired by Fawlty Towers actor John Cleese

Kapoor's wife Khushi held up a sign thanking John Cleese for providing security guards

Pictured: Sikh restaurateur Harman Singh Kapoor

Kapoor alleges that he has 'desperately' asked Met Police for help – but has yet to receive any additional protection.

In a further twist, Kapoor was arrested at his west London home just hours before the protest, leaving his wife Khushi to face the crowd outside the restaurant.

It is believed his arrest – which the restaurateur confirmed on his social media – relates to a post referencing Islam.

Footage from the protest showed Khushi holding up a sign to the window thanking the Monty Python comedian and stating: 'John Cleese is paying to defend this restaurant – because Met Police won't.'

In a separate video she faced the camera and said: 'Thank you John Cleese, thank you for supporting us, thank you for sending security.'

Outside, a large, clamouring crowd of mostly male protesters could be heard shouting 'Allahu Akbar,' 'Shame on you' and 'Free Palestine', while waving Palestinian flags.

Another clip circulating on social media showed a man with a microphone asking the crowd: 'What do we want with this scumbag over here?'

The group can then be heard responding: 'Shut them down!

Aside from his policy against selling halal food, Kapoor has come under fire for his social media posts, which include pictures of him holding strips of bacon – which Muslims are prohibited from eating – in his hands.

An accompanying caption reads: 'Behold. Bacon can save Western countries.'

In another, he filmed the meat counter and wrote: 'Top quality pork on sale at Harrods.'

Kapoor has also alluded to threats he has received from 'Islamists' and claimed on multiple occasions to have had eggs pelted at his restaurant windows.

Following his arrest on Friday, the business owner posted a video showing himself with police officers before being taken into a police car.

He wrote: 'For days, I have been desperately asking the Metropolitan Police for help, protection and assurances regarding the safety of my family and our business.

'Despite repeatedly contacting the Met Police and raising serious concerns, I was arrested at my own home this morning and am now in police custody.

'What makes this situation even more frightening is that I am in handcuffs while my family is left outside, facing serious safety concerns on the day of the planned protest.

'This protest is not simply about our business selling non-halal food. It is also about the harassment, intimidation and threats of violence that my family and I say we have been experiencing.

'We have been asking for protection because we fear for our family's safety. We want to live peacefully, run our business and exercise our rights without fear of being targeted, harassed or harmed.'

Police officers kept back the mostly male protesters, who could be heard shouting 'Allahu Akbar', 'Shame on you' and 'Free Palestine', while waving Palestinian flags

He added: 'No family should have to live in fear. No one should face intimidation or threats because of the food their business chooses to sell.

'We are asking for safety, justice, equality and the right to live and work peacefully. Our family's safety must come first.'

A Met spokesperson told the Daily Mail: 'A 54-year-old man was arrested on Friday, 13 November on suspicion of possession and distribution of an extreme image.

'He was taken into police custody where he remains.'