Britons may be bracing themselves against the cold snap this weekend.

But even with temperatures plummeting, it seems that a little tinkering was required on the set of Jennifer Aniston’s latest movie.

The Friends actress was spotted filming her new Christmas comedy, Naughty, in central London this week.

Despite the chill, the streets outside King’s College appeared too bare for director Olivia Wilde – forcing the set designers to dress the pavements with fake ice and snow.

The 57-year-old appeared in high spirits as she spoke to Ms Wilde, 42, and her co-star, Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Santa Claus.

In one photograph, a beaming Ms Aniston, in a red scarf, gloves and puffer coat, can be seen hugging a crew member as she arrives on set.

Later, she appeared in a brown overcoat, red V-neck jumper and aviator-style glasses as she spoke to Ms Wilde, who sported a leather jacket and grey hoodie, and Dinklage, 57, in a white wig and red overcoat.

Jennifer Aniston with Game of Throne star Peter Dinklage and Olivia Wilde on the set of the new Comedy

Ms Aniston braved the cold snap this weekend to film on the streets outside King’s College

Later, she appeared in a brown overcoat, red V-neck jumper and aviator-style glasses as she spoke to Ms Wilde, who sported a leather jacket and grey hoodie

Ms Aniston is certainly more use to warmer climates at her home in California's Bel Air

Ms Aniston is said to be finding filming in London ‘a bit annoying’ as ‘it’s not her favourite place to work’

In the movie, which is due to be released next year, Ms Aniston plays Mallory, a single mother caught up in a bitter custody battle with her manipulative ex-husband.

Her only hope of keeping custody of her son is to track down Santa Claus and persuade him to testify at her divorce hearing. Produced by Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment, the film also features Widow’s Bay actress Kate O’Flynn and London-raised comedian Jamie Demetriou.

However, despite her smiles on set, Ms Aniston is said to be finding filming in London ‘a bit annoying’ as ‘it’s not her favourite place to work’.

A source told Star Magazine this month: ‘Jen has a real fire in her belly about getting back on the big screen, but it’s a bit annoying for her to have to make this movie in London.

‘It’s not her favourite place to work, even though she is being treated like royalty and being provided top-of-the-line accommodation, food and even private security during the shoot.

‘She is always going to be more comfortable shooting in Los Angeles and sleeping in her own bed at night.’

Ms Aniston lives in a £21million mansion in Bel Air with hypnotherapist and life coach Jim Curtis, 50, who she started dating last year.