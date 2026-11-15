A man running for a district supervisor role in California won his election despite having died over two months ago.

Bruce Giudici, 68, died unexpectedly in late August while canvassing to be Calaveras' next District 5 Supervisor, his campaign team announced on social media.

However, Giudici is expected to be certified as the winner on December 3 as he leads incumbent Clyde Clapp with just a few hundred ballots left to be counted.

While campaigns usually end with their candidate's death, Giudici's staff decided that his message was important enough to push forward, Team Giudici treasurer Roberta 'Ro' Corso told the Los Angeles Times.

'We realized that the time to remove his name had already passed and we decided to move forward with Bruce,' Corso said.

Giudici won after having been defeated by Clapp in the same race just a decade earlier.

'Bruce was a really honorable man and he had high morals and he deeply cared about Calaveras County and District 5. He's the best person for the job,' she added.

Unfortunately for his team, Giudici will not be that man, as incoming Governor Xavier Beccera will now need to appoint a temporary successor.

Giudici leads incumbent Clyde Clapp (pictured) with just a few hundred ballots left to be counted

His campaign staffers are currently running through a list of applicants to endorse to the governor.

'We want someone who will care for District 5 the way Bruce did. This is his win after all.'

Giudici was out and about with two campaign volunteers when he decided to walk up a steep driveway in a rural area of Valley Springs on August 30, a spokesperson told SFGate.

After about 10 minutes, his team went to check on him, but Giudici had already fallen, and emergency responders were en route.

The resident of the home Giudici was canvassing called 911 after he fell and hit his head, the spokesperson said.

He was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries after suffering a 'massive' brain bleed.

'Bruce was a man who cared deeply about Calaveras County and believed District 5 deserved honest, ethical, accountable leadership,' his campaign team said in a statement.

Giudici was running to represent District 5 in Calaveras County, which includes Milton, Jenny Lind, Rancho Calaveras and Salt Spring Valley.

Giudici won after having been defeated by Clapp in the same race just a decade earlier

Incoming Governor Xavier Beccera will appoint a temporary successor

He had run for the seat before and won the primary in June. Giudici was set to face off against Clyde Clapp in November.

Giudici won the most votes in the primary, clocking in at a total of 1,061, narrowly beating Clapp by 38 votes. Incumbent Supervisor Benjamin Stopper only had 792 votes.

Clapp told local NBC affiliate KCRA that the two had run against one another three times and their campaigns had always been cordial.

He called his opponent's death 'tragic' and said he would be keeping Giudici's family in his prayers.

Giudici lived in Valley Springs for 36 years and was a husband and father to daughters.

He described himself on his campaign website as a fiscal conservative who spent his career auditing complex budgets.

'Our county needs responsible leadership committed to cutting waste and putting the people first. This campaign is about showing up, listening, and doing the work the right way,' Giudici wrote on his campaign website.

He added that Clapp, who previously served in the role, 'had his chance to make meaningful change for District 5 eight years ago and failed.'

Giudici ran on providing funds to public safety, enhancing wildfire preparation, adjusting water rates, repairing the roads, implementing vocational classes for high schoolers and protecting open space for agriculture.

Before running for office, Giudici worked as the CFO of the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency, which provided basic human needs for families and promoted economic security.