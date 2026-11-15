A star-studded group of celebrities descended on Death Valley on Saturday night to watch LSU take on Texas in the college football game of the week.

The two SEC powerhouses collided in front of a sold-out crowd at Tiger Stadium and plenty of big names were in the house to watch.

Passionate Longhorns fan Matthew McConaughey was one and he could be seen interacting with LSU fans during a pre-game trip down to the field.

Earlier on Saturday, the Interstellar star admitted it was a dream come true to watch his beloved team play at such an iconic stadium.

He posted on X: 'Texas vs. LSU night game in Tiger Stadium. Bucket list about to be checked. Can’t wait. Hook em.'

It was also a family affair with NFL legend Peyton Manning jetting in to watch his nephew, Arch, start at quarterback for Texas as he returned to his native Louisiana.

Earle posed for a picture with Christian Kiffin, the young nephew of LSU coach Lane Kiffin

Influencer and model Alix Earle was also there and posted a busty selfie before kickoff

Two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning was in town to watch nephew Arch

Manning and son Marshall were seen on the sidelines before kickoff in Death Valley

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, was seen stood on the field with his son, Marshall, before one of the biggest nights of Arch's college football career.

Once expected to be among the top picks in next year's NFL Draft, Arch's stock has fallen in recent weeks after a series of underwhelming performances.

But he proved he's the man for the big occasion by sprinting unchallenged into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game, before staring down the boisterous LSU fans.

Influencer Alix Earle was also seen down on the field before the game. The model put on a busty display in a selfie she posted on Instagram on her way to the game.

Earle also detailed her nightmare journey into Baton Rouge after Friday's Federal Aviation Administration shutdown sparked travel chaos for millions of Americans.

But she made it in time for kickoff and posed for a picture with Christian Kiffin, the young nephew of LSU coach Lane Kiffin who goes by the name 'Cookie.'

Manning, who grew up in New Orleans and attended a number of big LSU home games as a kid, is trying to keep No. 8 Texas firmly in contention for a College Football Playoff (CFP) berth at Tiger Stadium.

But for Kiffin, it's a chance to reassure increasingly restless Tigers fans that hiring him to a contract paying more than $1 million per month should still be seen as a good idea.

LSU is coming off of a demoralizing 31-13 loss at home to No. 7 Alabama – a result that left the Tigers as long shots to qualify for the 12-team playoff.

A Longhorns win would be Texas' fifth against a ranked opponent this season. A month ago, a CFP berth looked doubtful after Texas lost consecutive games to unranked Oklahoma and Florida.