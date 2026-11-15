It is one of the strangest-looking buildings to appear on the Brooklyn waterfront – and it's got locals baffled.

The derelict four-story structure, which has appeared beside the bustling Pulaski Bridge that runs between Greenpoint and Queens, has been attracting curious glances and raising a flurry of questions among locals.

With its imposing height, distinctive skinny shape and small bubble-like portal near the roof, the building looks like nothing else in the surrounding neighborhood.

Speculation has gathered pace online. Inquisitive residents took to Reddit to debate what the mysterious development could possibly be, with theories ranging from unusual commercial ventures to more ambitious architectural projects.

One user commented 'Haunted as sh*t.' Equally perturbed, another added: 'Home base for ghost tours!'

The Daily Mail went to see what was really happening behind the shuttered doors and see if the site was as eerie as it has been made out to be. The answer was unexpected: it's a planned boating school.

The bottom two floors of the building are being prepared for maritime education, with kayaks and canoes already stashed against the wall, while the top two floors are in the process of being rented out as office space.

It is an unexpected combination, particularly given the building’s prominent position beside the bridge, but those behind the project say getting it to this stage has been a lengthy undertaking. Builders at the site told the Daily Mail it has been empty for at least nine months and was under construction for two years before that.

With its unusual shape, curious design and distinctly unconventional appearance, the structure has become difficult to miss for anyone travelling between Brooklyn and Queens

Theories have been running rampant online, with curious residents taking to Reddit to discuss the peculiar development and speculate about what might eventually occupy it.

The structure is being prepared to house a boating school across its bottom two floors, while the upper two floors are in the process of being rented out as office space

The developer, Tony Argento, blamed the bureaucracy involved in building anything in New York.

‘New York is a nightmare in terms of paperwork,’ the contractor said.

The project has taken an enormous amount of time, and those behind it are now keen to find tenants for the available office space. ‘This has taken us ages. We are looking to rent it out as soon as possible,’ he explained.

Asked about the building’s unusual appearance, Tony offered a straightforward explanation.

The design was deliberately intended to resemble a ship, although he said the available space also dictated what could be achieved. ‘It’s the only thing we could do with our allotted space,’ he explained.

The building’s small, bubble-like portal near the top is among its most distinctive features, allowing people inside to look out on the steady stream of cyclists, runners and tourists that populate the bridge's walkways.

But while the development may finally have a purpose, there are questions about how successful its location will prove to be.

The building is supposed to look like a ship. The developer behind the project, Tony Argento, explained that the unusual design was intentional

The building, which stands in the shadow of one of NYC's busiest bridges, has prompted rampant speculation from passersby

Miguel Gomez, a builder, said he had been working on the project for two years. He indicated that construction had been completed around nine months ago, with the remaining work now largely involving finishing touches

A local hotel worker acknowledged that the location could be a little off the beaten track, but suggested that the area’s continuing development could ultimately work in its favor

The stretch of Greenpoint beside the Pulaski Bridge is relatively quiet compared with some of Brooklyn’s busier commercial neighborhoods.

Christina, a local hotel worker who grew up in Brooklyn, offered an insight into the area’s changing fortunes.

She suggested that while the location might currently feel somewhat out of the way, the steady arrival of new residential developments could bring more customers to local businesses.

‘The more they build, the busier we get,’ she said. She explained that people increasingly want places to stay close to where they work, particularly families who would rather avoid lengthy commutes.

The proximity to the bridge does, however, have its drawbacks. Christina noted that nearby hotel guests regularly complain about rooms facing the busy eyesore.

‘We get a lot of complaints for the rooms facing the bridge,’ she said. ‘But it’s also New York City, so that kind of goes hand in hand.’

There are also suggestions that the area could benefit from more leisure attractions, with possibilities including an arcade and pickleball facilities.

Despite the relatively quiet surroundings, those familiar with the neighborhood believe the right business could prove successful.

The views are another potential selling point. ‘It’s a nice view. You should come in the night,’ was one suggestion from someone familiar with the location.

For now, the mysterious building is approaching its next chapter, with construction largely complete and its owners looking to bring in tenants.