NBC commentators paid an emotional tribute to Dan Hicks before kickoff of the first Notre Dame game since his shock death earlier this week.

Hicks died at the age of 64 on Wednesday, his family announced, after battling an acute illness. An exact cause of death has not been revealed.

The Tucson, Arizona, native was best known for calling the action at the Olympics, on the PGA Tour and at Notre Dame football games. He also worked NFL games for NBC between 1992 and 1998.

Hicks was due to call the Fighting Irish's game against Boston College on Saturday but Jason Benetti stepped in following the devastating news.

And he delivered a heartfelt tribute to Hicks before the action started in South Bend alongside former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett.

'A classic college football rivalry, in classic college football weather,' Benetti said just before kickoff. 'The Fighting Irish and the Eagles. And today is one of those days where you remember, for us at NBC Sports, how communal college football is, and how much we enjoy watching this game with the people we care about.

Hicks, pictured with wife Hannah Storm, died on Wednesday after battling an acute illness

'Today's one of those days where, if you're so inclined, tell the people around you - or the people on your text thread - you appreciate them, and you care about them.'

After Notre Dame scored their first touchdown, Benetti delivered the iconic line Hicks said during Tiger Woods' run to winning the 2008 US Open. He said: 'After last week, expect anything different?'

Hicks's wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, shared a statement on behalf of herself and their three daughters: Hannah, Ellery and Riley.

'Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,' Storm said in a statement Thursday. 'He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.

'Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together. He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered.

'Our three daughters and I are heartbroken. We are grateful for the love and support surrounding our family during this incredibly difficult time. There are simply no words to express how much he will be missed.'

Hicks's biggest moments on the mic included the US swim team's comeback at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and Tiger Woods's dramatic putt to force a playoff at the 2008 US Open.

Veteran NFL broadcaster Al Michaels was clearly emotional as he paid a heartfelt tribute to Hicks during the Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

'All of us in the sports broadcasting business were shocked to learn this morning of the passing of Dan Hicks,' the 82-year-old said.

'He provided captions to so many iconic moments in golf, tennis and Notre Dame football and he and Rowdy Gaines turned the calling of swimming at multiple Olympics into an art form.

Storm shared an emotional statement on behalf of herself and their three daughters

Hicks was due to call Notre Dame's game against Boston College for NBC this weekend

'He was genial, he was compassionate, great company, had a world class sense of humor and on this rough day for so many of us, we send our love to Hannah and your three daughters. Wishing you strength and comfort.'

Michaels's voice was clearly starting to break towards the end of his tribute as his emotions got the better of him.

Mike Tirico , who calls Sunday Night Football games for NBC but missed last week's game due to illness, paid his own tribute to Hicks on Thursday and called him a 'broadcaster's broadcaster.'

Speaking on Golf Channel, he said: 'He had more big moments on his plate, and nailed every big moment. You can't think of a big moment that Dan didn't have the right call, the right energy, the right words.

'Think about every Michael Phelps gold medal won in Olympic swimming, and Dan doing that. Think about all the big moments on the hill with all the great U.S. ski athletes at the Olympic Games, and Dan was the voice.'