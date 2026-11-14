The Princess of Wales has not invited her estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry or his wife Meghan to her Christmas carol service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been left off the guest list for Catherine's Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on December 11, The Mail on Sunday understands.

The apparent snub is particularly pointed as the service's theme is 'love, kindness and caring for one another'. More than 1,600 guests will attend the Abbey, where William and Catherine were married in 2011.

Extended members of the Royal Family, as well as celebrities and those who support their communities, are usually invited.

Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, returned to Britain in August after six years in California.

The service has become one of Catherine's signature events. The King and Queen rarely attend, preferring to leave the spotlight to others.

Last year, Prince William and the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, joined Catherine at the event.

Other guests included Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Prince Michael of Kent.

Also there were Lady Marina Windsor, granddaughter of the Duke of Kent, her aunt Lady Helen Taylor and her cousin Lady Estella Taylor.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were invited but declined to attend.

Catherine's parents Carole and Michael Middleton were also present, along with her brother James and his wife Alizee. Celebrities including Kate Winslet, Katie Melua and Dame Mary Berry were there.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are reportedly set to fly the duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, here for Christmas.

Representatives for the Waleses and Sussexes did not comment.