A bold plan has been unveiled by a group of developers to construct a new $10 billion stadium and entertainment district to keep the Bears in Chicago.

The future of the iconic NFL franchise is still up in the air with Illinois lawmakers set to meet next week to discuss funding frameworks for stadiums in the state.

The Bears' lease on Soldier Field, which sits in the heart of the city, ends in 2033 and they are considering moving to Arlington Heights or even across the border in Indiana. Throughout the 107-year history of the team, the Bears have never played their home games outside of Illinois.

However, Capri Investment Group and GRIT Chicago have now joined forces and proposed a stunning regeneration of the Bronzeville neighborhood that would transform the site of the former Michael Reese Hospital.

The plan would transform around 100 acres on the Chicago's South Side with a new 75,000-seater stadium that would host NFL games and concerts right at the heart of it.

Surrounding the stadium would be residential housing, commercial development, recreational facilities, hotels and public space.

A new 75,000-seater stadium that would host NFL games and concerts right at the heart of it

Around the stadium would be housing, commercial development and recreational facilities

'This is about much more than building a stadium or keeping a football team in Chicago,' Primo said in a statement.

'We have an extraordinary opportunity to retain one of our city's most important institutions while directing transformative investment toward South Side communities.'

A report from Crain's Chicago Business last month revealed the team is now 'close to a deal that would keep them in Illinois.'

However, that report said the venue will 'most likely' be built on the former racetrack site at Arlington Heights that the team purchased for the purpose of a new stadium years ago.

As part of their proposal, Capri Investment Group is also willing to buy the Bears' Arlington Heights site if the team's investment is proving to be an obstacle to relocating elsewhere.

As talks stalled on the Arlington Heights project, the team publicly declared their intentions to move to the Hammond site, located roughly 25 miles south of their current home of Soldier Field.

Fans are not keen on the idea of moving to Indiana and have made their opinions clear at games in recent months.

Ben Johnson's Bears team are looking like Super Bowl contenders this season and are currently 7-2. They are on their bye in Week 10.