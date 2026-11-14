Virginia parents have been arrested after their twin boys' party turned into an alcohol-fueled rager that got shut down by the police as hundreds of teens scattered through the streets.

Lisa, 45, and Aubrey Vaughan, 55, were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a common nuisance after a party thrown at their $3 million Mc Lean house became overrun with naughty teens on November 6.

Police arrived to their property to the sound of fireworks going off and drunk teenagers stumbling around the yard.

'We haven't had any alcohol,' Lisa insisted to the Fairfax County Police, bodycam footage showed. 'We've been making sure.'

'Are you joking?' the officer asked.

'No,' she said. 'I'm not joking. We've been making sure there's no backpacks, no alcohol.'

'You don't smell it in the air right now?' the officer asked.

'No, I don't smell anything,' Lisa replied.

'It reeks like liquor, we got drunk kids walking everywhere,' the officer replied.

Moments later, a large explosion could be heard coming from the back of the house, with the echoes of teen boys screaming 'oh!'

Police rushed to the back of the property as teens spilled out from the side of the home. Smoke could be seen rising in the background.

Hazy bodycam footage showed police yelling at the large group of teenagers to 'go home.' Moments later, a large explosion went off again.

Later, the teens were seen running home in the dark streets.

Police had received multiple calls from neighbors around 9pm about a group of 100 to 300 teens at the Vaughan household.

Aubrey said the gathering was supposed to just be for eighth graders, but eventually high schoolers showed up and the party got out of hand, he told Fox 5 DC.

The parents said they were 'embarrassed' following their arrests and made their twin boys go door-to-door to apologize to their neighbors, the father told the outlet.

The Vaughns were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a common nuisance

Aubrey said they were 'embarrassed' by the incident

'We haven't had any alcohol,' Lisa insisted to the Fairfax County Police, bodycam footage showed. 'We've been making sure'

The father also said he was thankful the police showed up to clear out the unruly guests. He also said it was the first party they have ever thrown

The father also said he was thankful the police showed up to clear out the unruly guests. He also said it was the first party they have ever thrown.

Aubrey insisted they did not allow alcohol on the property, telling Fox 5 DC that the invitation explicitly stated that no backpacks or alcohol would be allowed in, and if anyone showed up with something, they'd be asked to leave.

He later learned the party got advertised on Snapchat, causing uninvited guests to show up.

'Mr and Mrs Vaughan were quickly overwhelmed with older, high-school aged kids crashing their middle-schooler’s party,' their lawyer Alaric Piette told the Daily Mail.

'When people see this, just put themselves in the shoes as a parent. The lesson is just make sure you're watching Snapchat,' Aubrey told Fox 5 DC.

The parents were shocked when they received a call from police the next morning asking them to turn themselves in, their lawyer Alaric Piette said.

'They are upset and embarrassed by these charges but understood that the police were doing their job,' Alaric told the Daily Mail.

'However, they are devastated and their reputations are permanently damaged by the article released by the FCPD Media Office. The article doesn’t give the usual disclaimer that you see in DOJ press releases stating that Mr and Mrs Vaughan are innocent until proven guilty.'

They both obliged and were released on a $1,000 bond.