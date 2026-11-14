A young mum who gained 45kg during pregnancy has opened up about the toll childbirth took on her physical and mental health, revealing she became so ashamed of her appearance that she was afraid to leave the house.

Katelin, 29, from Idaho, barely recognised the woman staring back at her in the mirror after welcoming her first child.

Once a confident, outgoing woman who loved hosting elaborate dinner parties, travelling for work, and spending time with friends - she found herself struggling with postpartum depression, debilitating anxiety, and chronic physical discomfort.

She poured every ounce of energy into caring for her newborn son, gradually abandoning the hobbies, friendships, and routines that had once made her happy.

'I felt horrible about myself. I didn't leave my house because I was so afraid someone I knew would see how I'd let myself go,' Katelin told the Daily Mail.

'I felt like I was looking at a complete stranger in the mirror. It was devastating and a very strange out-of-body experience.

'It felt like there was this huge hurdle in front of me that I had no idea how I could get over it. I fell into a deep depression and thought this was just going to be my life now.'

Almost a year after giving birth, Kate has lost 24kg and is rebuilding her confidence, documenting what she describes as a journey of rediscovery rather than simply weight loss and wowing thousands along the way.

Kate found herself struggling with postpartum depression, debilitating anxiety, and chronic physical discomfort

But getting to this point has been a Herculean task in itself.

Kate never imagined herself becoming a mother when she was younger, having always pictured herself as the 'cool, fun auntie'.

That changed when she met her now-husband, Brandon, in 2017.

'I knew I wanted to have a family, a home, and a beautiful life with him,' she said.

The couple became engaged in May 2023 and married in August 2024, deciding soon afterwards to try for a baby.

Before pregnancy, Kate worked in event management, travelled regularly, and loved bringing people together.

'We were definitely a fun-loving, party couple. I loved to host gatherings at our home and would throw very over-the-top dinner parties. Hosting, cooking, and getting everyone together is my love language.'

When she discovered she was pregnant in February 2025, the couple were overjoyed.

Before pregnancy, Kate worked in event management, travelled regularly, and loved bringing people together

Her first trimester passed without morning sickness or any significant symptoms, and Kate assumed the remainder of her pregnancy would be relatively easy

Her first trimester passed without morning sickness or any significant symptoms, and Kate assumed the remainder of her pregnancy would be relatively easy.

However, things changed dramatically during her second trimester.

She began experiencing frightening dizzy spells that left her vision blurred, her hearing impaired, and her struggling to catch her breath.

Her doctor arranged an early gestational diabetes test, which returned a positive result.

'I was honestly devastated. I felt afraid, confused, and sad, like this was my fault and I had put my baby at risk,' she said.

Despite trying to remain active and preparing healthy, low-carbohydrate meals, Kate said she struggled to control her overnight blood sugar levels and continued gaining weight.

Her physical limitations became increasingly difficult to manage.

During one dinner party, she spent approximately seven hours cooking and preparing food before injuring her back and developing ligament pain.

Kate began experiencing frightening dizzy spells that left her vision blurred, her hearing impaired, and her struggling to catch her breath

'I couldn't walk, could barely sit, and felt so defeated. From then on is really when the weight started to come fast,' she recalled.

By the time she gave birth, Kate had gained approximately 45kg.

'One of the worst parts of gaining weight was not being able to be free in my body. Everything hurt so much,' she said.

She expected the weight to disappear relatively quickly after childbirth, but instead found herself struggling with further weight gain and the physical demands of recovering from a caesarean section.

'I remember crying to my husband because he had to help me even sit up on the bed, and I just felt so unable to care for myself,' she said.

Even short walks became exhausting, leaving her breathless and suffering pain in her knees and back.

Meanwhile, her mental health was deteriorating. Having experienced depression and anxiety throughout her life, Kate had been particularly worried about giving birth during winter.

Five days after welcoming her son, she celebrated her 29th birthday, an occasion she would normally have relished.

'I just remember feeling so dark. So sad. I didn't want to see anyone. We had just gotten home and I didn't feel like it was my time to be celebrated. Which made me feel so sad because I am someone who loves her birthday.'

Her depression left her struggling to find motivation for everyday activities, while her anxiety centred on an overwhelming fear that something terrible would happen to her baby.

She experienced intrusive thoughts and nightmares, including a persistent fear that her son would stop breathing during the night.

'I wouldn't sleep for more than 10 minutes. I absolutely hated when anyone else was holding him because I was so scared something bad would happen.'

When she eventually arranged for her parents to babysit so she could get her nails done, the separation proved unbearable.

'I sobbed and sobbed the entire drive and through my appointment. I didn't leave him with anyone again for two months after that because I couldn't bear to feel that again.'

Kate said she raised her concerns with her doctor but was told the feelings were simply her 'maternal instinct'.

'I felt like that wasn't right, but I listened to them and dealt with it on my own,' she said.

Kate said she raised her concerns with her doctor but was told the feelings were simply her 'maternal instinct'

Although her relationship with Brandon grew stronger after becoming parents, Kate felt increasingly disconnected from herself

As the months passed, she became increasingly convinced that being a good mother meant putting her own needs aside completely.

She stopped prioritising her hobbies and struggled to maintain friendships, believing there was little room for her previous identity.

Although her relationship with Brandon grew stronger after becoming parents, Kate felt increasingly disconnected from herself.

A turning point came around six months postpartum, after the family relocated to Boise in April 2026 for her husband's work.

While assembling a box during the move, she injured her back so severely that she struggled to walk, sleep, or move without significant pain.

Once the worst of the pain subsided, she found herself sitting down to prepare dinner because she could no longer stand comfortably long enough to chop vegetables and cook.

'In that moment I knew this wasn't going to be my life, because if I can't even stand long enough to make us a meal, how did I expect to be an active and involved parent?' she said.

'I imagined that one day I'd have to tell my son I can't run with him because I'm so out of shape. That completely broke me.'

About a month later, she recorded her first video documenting her efforts to improve her health and hold herself accountable.

Rather than attempting an immediate transformation, Kate began with a 30-day reset focused on small, manageable changes.

She committed to daily walks, preparing meals in advance, and finding time for simple self-care rituals, including skincare and getting her hair done.

She could only manage 10-minute walks at first, but she soon began experimenting with Pilates, kickboxing, and different gyms as her fitness improved.

After she stopped breastfeeding, Kate also decided to begin taking a GLP-1 medication to support her weight management and blood sugar control.

Having experienced gestational diabetes, she was conscious of her increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.

However, she credits much of her progress to rebuilding everyday habits and learning to be patient with herself.

'What has made the biggest difference in my journey is accepting that this is going to be a long game. Focusing on my daily habits versus just focusing on the end goal.'

Kate committed to daily walks, preparing meals in advance, and finding time for simple self-care rituals, including skincare and getting her hair done

Meal preparation has been particularly important, allowing her to maintain a consistent routine even on days when exercise is difficult.

Brandon has also been a constant source of encouragement, particularly when she has struggled to find the motivation to keep going.

Now, with her son having celebrated his first birthday, Kate has lost 24kg, a little more than halfway towards her goal of losing 45kg.

But the changes she values most are not reflected on the scales.

'I am now in a place in my journey where I truly feel closer to who I really am. I feel lighter now. Mentally, I have a clarity that I haven't had since probably my first trimester of pregnancy. I have so much more love, grace, and acceptance for myself.'

She has returned to the activities she once enjoyed, while also discovering new interests she can share with her husband and son.

Her friendships have become a priority again, although maintaining them now requires more planning and intention.

Kate is also learning to appreciate her appearance, even as she acknowledges that her body may never look exactly as it did before pregnancy.

Kate is also learning to appreciate her appearance, even as she acknowledges that her body may never look exactly as it did before pregnancy

Kate hopes her experience encourages other new mothers to recognise that looking after themselves does not make them selfish

'I am not 100 per cent confident in my body, and I think that's going to be something that's a little bit harder even when I lose the weight, because your body changes in a lot of ways in pregnancy outside of just gaining weight,' she said.

'But I can see beauty in myself now for the first time in a long time.'

Sharing her experience online has brought another unexpected source of comfort, with thousands of women reaching out to describe similar struggles.

'I felt so isolated until I shared my story online,' she said.

'Hearing thousands of other women and mums tell me that they've been where I am healed a piece of me that I didn't know needed healing.'

Kate hopes her experience encourages other new mothers to recognise that looking after themselves does not make them selfish.

She believes self-care can be as simple as taking 10 minutes at the end of a difficult day to wash their face or enjoy a moment alone.

'There is this misconception that doing certain things in motherhood makes you selfish, that taking time away from your baby to care for yourself makes you selfish,' she said.

'We are expected to pour into the cups of everyone, but how can we be expected to have anything to pour if our cups are empty themselves?'

Her understanding of motherhood has changed considerably since those difficult early months.

'Now motherhood feels like something that is who I am, but not all that I am,' she said.

And while she still has personal goals she hopes to achieve, Kate no longer believes she needs to wait until she reaches a particular weight to feel good about herself.

'To any new mother who is in a space where you feel like you've lost yourself, if you feel like you can't stand looking at the woman in the mirror, I want you to start with giving yourself grace,' she said.

'Most importantly, I want you to know that you're not alone in this.'