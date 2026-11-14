Beyonce has made the rare move of opening up about her 'very small' 2008 wedding to Jay-Z.

In a new interview with i-D magazine, the 45-year-old entertainer – who recently stepped out in Las Vegas – divulged, 'We had a very small wedding in our home,' referring to the 56-year-old rapper's New York City penthouse.

She added, 'We told the guests we were having a party, and no one knew they were coming to our wedding but our parents and a few friends.'

Beyonce also gushed about her one-of-a-kind wedding gown, made by her mother Tina Knowles.

'My favorite dress my mother designed was my wedding dress – it was gorgeously simple and made with her love,' the singer shared.

She noted, 'Wearing a dress she designed was very important to me, and more important than any designer dress.'

In a new interview with i-D magazine, the 45-year-old entertainer divulged, 'We had a very small wedding in our home'

The nuptials took place on April 4, 2008 and the Texas-bred songstress wore a strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline and a ruched waist.

The guestlist was reportedly capped at around 40 people, with A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, as well as Bey's Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams making the cut.

The longtime power couple struck up a romance in 2001, and got engaged on December 4, 2007, Jay-Z's birthday.

They're now parents to three kids: daughter Blue Ivy, 14, and fraternal twins Rumi and Sir, nine.

In Tina's 2025 memoir Matriarch, she revealed her son-in-law Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, had competition for Beyonce's affection in the early stages of their relationship.

The husband and wife initially connected as friends, the mom of two wrote. However, she revealed that Beyonce later had difficulty choosing between Jay-Z and a mystery man.

'Beyonce had developed a friendship with [Jay], solely over the phone, [in the early 2000s],' she penned.

The two met in person for the first time when the Brooklyn-raised artist traveled to Houston for a concert and Beyonce invited him to her house for a family dinner.

She shared, 'We told the guests we were having a party, and no one knew they were coming to our wedding but our parents and a few friends' (Source: Beyonce Vevo/YouTube)

Beyonce and Jay-Z married on April 4, 2008 in New York City (Source: Beyonce/Instagram)

In Tina's 2025 memoir Matriarch, she revealed her son-in-law Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, had competition for Beyonce's affection in the early stages of their relationship; L-R Tina, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and daughter Blue Ivy seen in 2024

The couple pictured in 2021 with daughter Blue Ivy, now 14, and fraternal twins Rumi and Sir, now nine (Source: Instagram)

'As Beyonce and Jay then kept up with each other in calls, the friendship deepened,' Tina detailed. 'She would tell me, "He’s just so nice."'

While Beyonce was shooting 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, both Jay-Z and the other man traveled to the set to visit the actress.

Unsure of who to choose, the Single Ladies singer turned to her mother for advice.

'Well, who do you like more?' the former hairstylist recalled asking her firstborn child. 'Who do you enjoy talking to more?'

'I watched her think. It was Jay. Isn’t it humbling how love can begin with such a simple feeling? You like talking to someone over the phone. You’re 21 years old and you can’t know someday you will take that love to the stars, but it begins with such a small instinct,' she reflected in the book.

'They had the wedding at their house on April 4 because it was the only place that we knew it wouldn’t get out,' Tina later wrote about the quietly kept ceremony.

The couple eventually shared limited footage of their special day in their HBO concert special for their 2014 joint tour, On The Run.

Tina wrote about the wedding, 'We had a lady make white curtains to cover the walls and windows, right up to the 25-foot ceilings.'

She added, 'I joined Jay’s grandmother and mother in cooking all the food. We did soul food, of course, the best food for a night of dancing and family love.'