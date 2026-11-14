ESPN's Pat McAfee mocked the airline issues that plagued the United States on Friday by pretending to trek to Idaho on horseback.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday, halting all departures across the country for multiple hours.

This has led to multiple teams scrambling to make their Saturday commitments as the college football calendar has been thrown into chaos.

On Saturday's episode from Boise State University in Boise, Idaho, McAfee wasn't initially seen at the desk when the broadcast began.

Host Rece Davis said that McAfee was one of those affected by the travel issues and that he was 'trying to find his way here.'

But it was all a ruse as moments later, McAfee was seen on the back of a horse – one of the herd that takes the field for Boise State Broncos football games.

McAfee (seen with Kirk Herbstreit) was jokingly called a victim of the FAA's Friday ground stop

Thousands of flights across the country were delayed or outright cancelled Friday afternoon

'Don't you worry about an airplane, don't you worry about an automobile. I'm riding on Rodeo,' McAfee said while atop his stallion.

Rodeo had a few delays in bringing McAfee to the stage, with the horse seen stopping a few times.

The former Colts punter then joined his fellow analysts at the desk before quipping: 'That horse's name was Rodeo, and I will say to Rodeo, thank you for not buckin' my a** off.'

'A magical morning here at Boise State, I have never rode a horse before, I certainly lied to them to let that happen,' he added.

It was a special trip to Boise State, which marks the first time that GameDay was at a non-Power Four school (or Notre Dame) since November 18, 2023 when they went to Harrisonburg, Virginia, for a game between Appalachian State and James Madison.

The Broncos are the current front-runner for the single Group of Six spot in the College Football Playoff as they lead the Pac-12 Conference. A win in their game on Saturday against Oregon State could solidify that spot.