Miracle patient, 20, leaves hospital to cheers after 184 days on life support after lung failure

A Florida patient has celebrated leaving the hospital after spending a staggering 184 days on life support while recovering from lung failure.

Akira Griffin, 20, was transferred from Baptist Hospital in Pensacola to an inpatient rehab on November 11 after suffering an intense illness that caused lung failure.

Griffin received extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a treatment that pumps blood outside of the body to a heart-lung machine and removes carbon dioxide, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Over 100 doctors, nurses, therapists and support staff cared for Griffin during her six-month hospitalization.

They gathered together on Wednesday clapping and cheering in support while sharing the special moment in Griffin's recovery journey.

'Akira Griffin has moved onto the next stage of her journey to recovery. We are thankful for Akira and for the more than 110 team members involved in her care. Baptist was so honored to celebrate her with a proper send-off this week,' Baptist Health Care wrote in a Facebook statement.

Shamika Griffin, her mother, wiped her tears as she hugged the hospital staff.

'I'm ecstatic. My heart has been broken, my heart has been mended. I'm so happy. She's so close to being home.' Shamika told ABC 3 News.

Doctors and hospital staff gathered together on Wednesday clapping and cheering in her support while sharing the special moment in Griffin's recovery journey

Over 100 doctors, nurses, therapists and support staff cared for Griffin during her six-month hospitalization at Baptist Hospital

Griffin was previously diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma as a young teen which prevented her from receiving a lung transplant, according to a Go Fund Me she created in January of this year

Griffin was previously diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma as a young teen, according to a GoFundMe created in January of this year.

Griffin's diagnosis prevented her from being a lung transplant candidate and led her to rely on the life support system for several months during the slow healing process, ABC 3 reported.

'I think the longest published case for ECMO support like hers to recovery is 155 days. She's gone 184 days, so she's exceeded that... I think that gives hope to other people too that are in a similar situation,' Luther Carter, an Interventional Cardiologist at Baptist Hospital, told the outlet.

According to hospital research, the average ECMO support treatment for an adult lasts about eight to 14 days.

Shamika told the outlet her goal is to hopefully bring Griffin home by Christmas time in December.

'Your support—whether through donating or sharing—means more than words can express and will truly help me focus on fighting and healing. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,' Griffin wrote in a January fundraiser statement.

The Daily Mail has reached out to Akira Griffin, Shamika Griffin and Alfrenett Wakefield, her aunt, for comments.