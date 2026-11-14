Democratic hopeful Mary Peltola has declared 'victory' in Alaska's controversial midterm battle against Trump-backed GOP incumbent Dan Sullivan.

The Last Frontier's Senate race received unprecedented international attention after the Democrat was accused of planting a 'decoy' candidate who shares a name with the Republican nominee to confuse voters and boost her chances of winning.

While the nation's last uncalled Senate battle remains too close to call, a latest ballot drop has seen Peltola comfortably expand her previously razor-thin lead over Sullivan.

The Associated Press has now processed 96 percent of ballots and the Democratic nominee is ahead by more than 10,000 votes – as she is on track to flip the ninth Senate seat in what turned out to be a 'bluenami' midterm takeover of Congress.

Shortly after the update was announced at 11.59pm on Friday, Peltola took her confidence to social media, claiming a 'pending victory' as 'there is no mathematical path for Sullivan to win this race.'

'When the remaining votes are counted, Mary will decisively be elected as Alaska's next United States Senator,' she added.

Although her opponent has not posted anything since November 4, Donald Trump himself claimed that Sullivan had won the race over a week ago, despite 25 percent of votes still uncounted at the time.

The president posted last Saturday: 'The Alaska Race is OVER' and 'Dan Sullivan WON, BY A LOT!'

Trump-backed GOP incumbent Sullivan has not posted anything since November 4, while Donald Trump claimed he won while 25 percent of ballots were still outstanding last weekend

He doubled down earlier this week, saying that 'all votes going to the Fake Dan Sullivan' should be given to the Republican nominee and labeled the Senate race a 'rigged election.'

No one else has declared a winner yet and for now, both candidates remain below the decisive 50 percent mark, with Peltola at 49.8 percent against Sullivan, who holds around 46.1 percent of the votes.

And it might still take until the end of the month before Alaskans will find out who their next senator will be.

The state's deadline to finish counting all outstanding absentee, early, mail-in and provisional ballots is on November 18.

If by that day, no candidate wins an outright majority, Alaska's unique ranked-choice voting tabulation would be activated.

Under the state's election system, if a candidate wins more than half of the first-choice votes, they win, without a need to use ranked choice voting.

But if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of first-preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated.

Ballots that ranked a failed candidate as their first choice are then re-counted as first-preference ballots for the next-highest-ranked candidate in that round.

The 'decoy' Dan Sullivan, who is running as a candidate with no party affiliation, has attracted more than 4,500 votes so far.

Despite Trump's claims that his candidate won the midterm battle, Peltola is currently on track to win the race

A second Dan Sullivan, who appears on Alaska's ballot as well, is alleged to be a Democratic recruitment to confuse voters

His share of ballots looks less determinative than right after the election, when the Republican candidate and Peltola were still neck-and-neck.

But conservatives insist his candidacy has taken decisive votes from the incumbent and could hand Peltola the win.

After a bombshell report alleged that Peltola's campaign did actually recruit the name double in the week before Election Day, Dan Sullivan 2.0 has not been seen as he reportedly left his hometown.

The doppelganger disappeared from the tiny fishing town of Petersburg where he lives in late October.

An accelerated FBI criminal probe into the 'decoy' candidate scandal happening at the same time could further turn this election thriller into a dramatic saga and cast more shadow over the Last Frontier.