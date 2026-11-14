A mountainside South Carolina home that looks like it's ripped from the pages of Rapunzel has hit the market for $1.35 million.

The Pickens home, located at 297 Big Rock Lake Road, is straight from a storybook with its enchanting stone staircase leading up to the German-inspired architecture. The three-bedroom home is surrounded by a lush forest, rocks, and dreamy views.

It even features a stone tower on the side of the home, which almost makes visitors stop to see if Rapunzel will let down her golden hair.

The gorgeous home has now hit the market for $1.35 million as its owners, Jane and Derek Hodgin, are ready to move on from their fable-worthy home, which is based off a German legend.

The 'adventurous' couple found themselves in a pattern where they moved every 5-10 years, so when Jane found herself scrolling through available homes in 2021, she stumbled upon her own fairytale home.

'We're very drawn to unique architecture, unique homes, unique locations,' Jane told the Daily Mail. 'Usually the homes find us, and that was the case with this one.

'I saw it and I was like: "Holy moly, that is beautiful!"' she recalled. She showed it to her husband that evening, who replied: 'I must have it.'

'I was so drawn to the unique and thoughtful architecture that I thought that we must have this house,' Derek told the Daily Mail. 'It's so beautiful and the setting is just so picturesque.'

It even features a stone tower on the side of the home, which almost makes visitors stop to see if Rapunzel will let down her golden hair

Derek has spent his life doing structural and forensic engineering and determined the beautiful structure was secure enough for his family-of-four to move into in 2021. However, it did not become the couple's primary residence until 2025.

'It is a very, very cool house. It is very magical,' Jane said. 'It does look very, very storybook.'

The home was actually based off a German children's book, the grandparents-of-seven said. They could not recall which one, but they have the book somewhere in their new home, which they've already moved into.

Despite only spending roughly 1.5 years full-time in the home, they enjoyed every second of it, as it is filled with many fascinating features.

'If you think the outside is unique, you should see how the inside is designed,' Jane said.

It has a grand staircase made out of rock, which Jane called an 'engineering marvel.' The stairs lead up to the door and consist of 34 steps.

The couple, who are in their early 60s, said the stairs were never a hindrance to them, even when bringing up groceries, which they used a stair cart for.

'It's not a big deal at all,' Jane insisted.

The home was actually based off a German children's book. 'If you think the outside is unique, you should see how the inside is designed,' Jane said

The kitchen looks out onto the rocks the home is attached too

The maple floors were made from an old basketball court

The home was built in 2011. The Hodgins bought the house in 2021, but didn't live in it full-time until 2025

The home is built into the mountainside and has several trails around it

The home also has a patio with a fireplace. Another interesting feature is that the neighborhood is a circle with a community lake in the middle

One of Jane's favorite parts of the home is being able to 'watch the morning sunrise over the mountain from my living room.'

'It's absolutely incredible. The bird watching is insane, the stargazing is amazing,' she said.

The home has many unique features, including that the stones were repurposed from a construction project done at Pickens High School. And the maple floors were made from an old basketball court, Derek said.

The steel gating outside was repurposed from an old fire escape that was attached to a Houston high-rise. The granite in the walls and the barn wood is from a small Kentucky town.

The home also has a crow's nest, which is accessed by a Jefferson ladder. Inside, there's a ship's wheel in it and a balcony with mountain views.

'The grandkids love it, it's very magical up there,' Jane said. 'It's like an upside down pirate ship.'

'It's like being in the hull of the ship,' Derek said.

Another interesting feature is that the neighborhood is a circle with a community lake in the middle. In the winter months, the lake is visible from their home, and the area does get snow a couple times a year.

The home has many unique features, including that the stones were repurposed from the construction project done at Pickens High School

The home also has a crow's nest, which is accessed by a Jefferson ladder. Inside there's a ship's wheel in it and a balcony with mountain views. 'It's like an upside down pirate ship,' Jane said

A bathroom in the home. 'It is a very, very cool house. It is very magical,' Jane said

The home has three bedrooms and feature wood and stonework

One of Jane's favorite parts of the home is being able to watch the sunrise in her living room

Jane and Derek are selling their home now that they are empty-nesters and want to do more traveling

The home is also near Keowee, Jocassee, and Hartwell Lakes.

'Lots and lots of privacy, and very, very quiet,' Jane said.

And those who love rock climbing and bouldering can do so right near the seven-acre property. There's also three state parks and many county parks that come with a 'zillion trails and waterfalls,' Jane said.

The home, which was built in 2011, is located less than 15 minutes from Pickens, where there are restaurants and grocery stores. It is roughly two hours from Charlotte and Atlanta, and an hour from Greenville.

The couple of 38 years is selling their magical home now that their youngest child is out of the house and off to college.

Jane and Derek love to travel and are a part of an international home swap community.

'So, we're going to hit the road,' Jane said.

The home is listed by Brit Ream, a realtor with the Bluefield Realty Group.