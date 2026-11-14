An active bomb has been found at an ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois, forcing an urgent evacuation.

Panic ensued Friday when a suspicious package was found at the BioUrja Renewables plant on Southwest Washington Street in South Peoria.

Peoria Mayor Rita Ali confirmed the news and called it a 'real threat.'

'It is real. This is a real thing,' she said. 'We know that it is a real threat. We know it is a bomb.'

Congressman Eric Sorensen warned residents and said: 'You need to stay safe because we cannot guarantee the safety of the city of Peoria.'

Sorensen suggested that there was possibly more than just one bomb found at the plant, which is located about a mile and a half from downtown Peoria.

'This is not a hoax. It has gone beyond this. This is very serious. Here to support the mayor and the people who want to take care of the people. Get out of the area. We'll see what comes tomorrow but get out of the area tonight,' added State Senator David Koehler.

Ali announced that the bridges over the river have been shut down for everyone's safety.

An active bomb has been found at an ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois, forcing an urgent evacuation

The Illinois River was also shut down while the mayor urged people to leave the 1-mile evacuation zone.

'This is a real crisis situation right now. We want all of our residents to treat it like an emergency and to evacuate the area within that one-mile radius,' Ali said at Manual High School, which is outside of the 1-mile radius.

Local officials kept begging citizens to treat the bomb threat as legitimate.

'I am seeing a few people debating if the bomb threat is credible,' said Bernice Gordon-Young, a member of Peoria City Council, on her Facebook page.

'As an elected official, serving on the Peoria City Council, I am telling you that this IS credible!! This is not the time for nonsense. Please take this seriously! Of course, we won't say 'run for your lives' but we are trying to tell you all that this is a legitimate threat to public safety and please follow the evacuation instructions.'

About 50 people had gathered at the school just after midnight local time, officials said.

The city police and fire departments, along with the Illinois State Police and the East Peoria Police Department, are on the scene.

The FBI, the US Coast Guard, and the US Department of Homeland Security also arrived in Peoria to help with the bomb threat.

Panic ensued Friday when a suspicious package was found at the BioUrja Renewables plant on Southwest Washington Street in South Peoria

'I am actively monitoring the bomb threat in Peoria, and I have directed the Illinois State Police to coordinate with local authorities,' Governor of Illinois JB Pritzker said.

'Please follow directions from law enforcement and stay clear of the area.'

A statement from the city of East Peoria claimed that evacuations would stay in effect until at least 9am Saturday.

Multiple local businesses closed down in response to the emergency.

The county has also shut down Interstate 74 in both directions through the city.

'We are assisting Peoria PD with this threat. Please stay away from downtown Peoria and the riverfront area of East Peoria. I-74 is shutdown both ways through the city of Peoria. Use 474 to bypass,' County Sheriff Chris Watkins said.

BioUrja bought the plant in 2021 from previous owners ADM and manufactures ethanol that can be used in fuel, drinks and hand sanitizer, among other products.