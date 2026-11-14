A selfless pilot won hearts after he thanked every passenger deplaning his flight after being stuck on the tarmac for hours during a nationwide ground stop.

The gesture came after the American Airlines plane was stuck on the tarmac for more than two hours during the rare ground stop of all flights across the country on Friday.

Passenger Jennifer Hannux lauded the aviator for his magnanimous service on X, and shared photos of him at the airport.

Hannux shared that not only did the unidentified pilot express gratitude to people for the delay but he also got a wheelchair for a passenger when there was no staff around.

'In the chaos of the ground stop, I want to highlight this man - Capt for AA2676,' she wrote.

'He personally thanked every passenger when we deplaned after 2+hrs on the tarmac.

'Then he got a wheelchair for a passenger in need because there was no other staff available. That's leadership,' she added.

American Airlines took note of the post and said it would give the pilot well-deserved recognition.

A passenger captured photos of his selfless deed and shared them on X. She revealed that the pilot also got a wheelchair for someone when there was no ground staff around

The American Airline plane, which was travelling to Salt Lake City, was amongst the several flights that were cancelled or halted during the rare ground stop

'That's great! We'll pass this feedback on to leadership for proper recognition,' the airline's spokesperson said.

Hannux's post came shortly after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted the nationwide ground stop around 8.29pm on Friday night.

The American Airlines flight AA2676 mentioned in the user's post primarily operates between Charlotte/Douglas International Airport in North Carolina and Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah.

Due to the ground stop, the airplane landed at its destination after seven hours, according to flight tracking websites.

The halt triggered immediate chaos and confusion for travelers, with departure boards at many airports showing flights were operating normally, even as customers were unable to board planes.

Aviation authorities said that the halt happened because of major communications outage. The ban was lifted around 8.29pm on Friday night

So far, at least 8,200 flights into or out of the US have been delayed today, while nearly 7,500 others have been canceled

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin held a press conference where he revealed that the introduction of some new technology into an old air traffic control system overwhelmed it, causing a major communications outage.

Trump administration officials said that the system needed $50 billion in funding for a complete overhaul.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said: 'I think the question for the American people is, do you want your Congress to fund this?'

'President Trump has asked for the money.'

At least 8,200 flights into or out of the US weredelayed on Friday, while nearly 7,500 others have been canceled, according to flight-tracking service Flight Aware.

Thousands of cancelations have been reported for Saturday.

The Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC) said at 3.54pm ET that the reason for the immediate halting of US flights was 'due to extraordinary circumstances for safety reasons.'

The FAA said: 'There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution, all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for, and international flights will be handled on a case-by-case basis.'