Aaron Rodgers posed with his younger brother Jordan on Friday night in the latest sign that tension within the legendary NFL quarterback's family is continuing to subside.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star, 42, posted a picture of him smiling alongside a beaming Jordan as he worked inside the commentary booth at his NFL team's stadium.

Jordan was calling the Pittsburgh-Florida State game for ESPN in his role as a college football analyst but had a chance to bring his older brother into his workplace for a quick visit.

Rodgers then posted the picture of the two of them to Instagram and wrote: 'Great to see little bro @jrodgers11 in his element tonight @acrisurestadium. Really proud of how hard he's worked to get to where he is now.'

Last month, the Super Bowl champion confirmed on teammate Cam Heyward's 'Not Just Football' podcast that the brothers had finally set aside their differences and reconnected.

'A year ago, even two years ago, five years ago for sure, I would have said, "Nah, I'm never going to reconcile,"' Aaron admitted on the show.

Rodgers was also recently seen with his father, mother, niece, nephew and older brother Luke

Rodgers was seen enjoying precious family time in heartwarming photos at a Steelers game

The quarterback credited his wife Brittani, whom he married in 2025, with changing his entire outlook on love and encouraging the reconciliation.

According to Page Six last month, Jordan and his wife, JoJo Fletcher, know little about Rodgers' mystery woman.

'They don't like to talk about Jordan's family,' the source said, adding they 'don't seem to know much' about Brittani either.

'It still seems like a very sensitive topic for Jordan.'

Discussing the couple's relationship with Rodgers, the source also said: 'JoJo and Jordan are cordial with Aaron. [But] it seems like Aaron has led the public to believe things are better than they actually are with Jordan.'

Aaron first signaled that the family rift had healed earlier this summer when he posted photos of himself with his older brother Luke and his parents, Ed and Darla.

The family's internal strife first became public knowledge in 2016 when Jordan discussed the rift on 'The Bachelorette.'

During his appearance on the reality dating show, Jordan revealed to viewers that the superstar passer had chosen to distance himself from the clan.

Rodgers was also seen enjoying some quality family time last month with older brother Luke and his children in a heartwarming social media post.

Luke took to Instagram to post a carousel of snaps showing the 42-year-old Steelers quarterback bonding with his young niece and nephew.

'Last weekend was pretty special,' Luke captioned the social media upload, adding black and gold heart emojis honoring the Steelers' colors.

Rodgers wrote in the comments: 'Planes, trains, and renegade! [heart emojis] also misspelled cakes'.