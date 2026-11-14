Top Chef star Leah Cohen's husband Ben Byruch suddenly passed away at the age of 44.

His heartbreaking death was announced in a statement on Thursday shared by Pig and Khao on Instagram, the restaurant that both Cohen and Byruch co-founded together.

'We are heartbroken to share the passing of Ben Byruch - husband to our chef and owner Leah Cohen, devoted father, son, brother, and friend to so many.'

The message continued, 'Ben was the co-founder of Pig & Khao and its creative heart. His vision shaped who we are, and his warmth, passion and sense of humor touched everyone lucky enough to know him.

'We ask for privacy for Leah and the family during this time. We will miss him more than words can say.'

The statement did not disclose further information on Byruch's cause of death.

His heartbreaking death was announced in a statement on Thursday shared by Pig and Khao on Instagram, the restaurant that both Cohen and Byruch co-founded together

Cohen married Byruch in July 2016, and the pair welcomed two children together: sons Carter and Baker. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to support Cohen as well as their children following his death.

Earlier this month, Cohen shared photos to her own Instagram page as she stopped by the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival which ran from October 16 until November 8.

She had been joined by Byruch as well as their two children as they also explored the state during the trip.

One image was taken as the family enjoyed a boat ride, and another showed the Top Chef alum posing next to Byruch near the water.

'Second time in Hawaii and I'm even more in love. Huge thank you to @hifoodwinefest for having me back,' Cohen wrote in the caption.

'Getting to cook Filipino food in a place with such deep Filipino roots meant a lot to me, and so many people came up to tell me the food reminded them of home,' she added, before saying it is her 'favorite festival to cook at.'

She concluded with, 'I'm grateful I get to do what I love, travel the world, and make these memories with my family.'

Food Network's Chefs Making Moves also posted a photo earlier this week of Cohen and Byruch at its food, wine and spirits festival at sea.

'We are heartbroken to share the passing of Ben Byruch - husband to our chef and owner Leah Cohen, devoted father, son, brother, and friend to so many,' the message read; Cohen seen above for Pig and Khao

Cohen married Byruch in July 2016, and the pair welcomed two children together: sons Carter and Baker; (Source: Leah Cohen/Instagram)

Earlier this month, Cohen shared photos to her own Instagram page (seen above) as she stopped by the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival which ran from October 16 until November 8; (Source: Leah Cohen/Instagram)

The last event which took place through Chefs Making Moves occurred in September.

Cohen and Byruch were pictured cooking dishes together at the event as onlookers watched.

'Tangled up in tradition!' the post read. 'Leah Cohen is sharing the magic of Pancit Bihon, a beloved Filipino staple packed with flavor, rich cultural roots, and the joy of bringing people together - even at sea!'

Also in September, Cohen and Byruch made an appearance on Bobby Flay's new series titled The Line.

Cohen and Byruch co-founded the restaurant Pig and Khao in 2012 serving Southeast Asian food as well as Piggyback Bar in NYC.

Cohen and Byruch co-founded the restaurant Pig and Khao in 2012 serving Southeast Asian food as well as Piggyback Bar in NYC; seen in 2014 in NYC

Last year in July, the pair celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary as she shared photos from over the years; (Source: Leah Cohen/Instagram)

Last year in July, the pair celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary as she shared photos from over the years.

'Got married 9 yrs ago in PH [Philippines] we also got married in NYC so we have 2 wedding anniversary dates and somehow we manage to forget them both, but not this year lol.'

She then tagged Byruch and added, 'for our 10 yr anniversary we need to go back to @shangrilaboracay.'

Cohen previously competed on the series Top Chef in 2009 during the show's fifth season and finished in sixth place.

Cohen previously competed on the series Top Chef in 2009 during the show's fifth season and finished in sixth place; seen above second to right

Fans and fellow celebrities offered their condolensces on Instagram upon learning of Byruch's shock passing.

One penned, 'Just watched you both shine on Bobby Flay's The Line. Sending love to the Pig & Khao family as you navigate this profound loss.'

Chef Aaron May wrote, 'Sending love your way,' while another shared, 'Praying for you and the family, chef. sending lots of love.'

The Next Food Network Star winner Aarti Sequeira added, 'Leah... I am praying for you and your sweet boys. I'm so very sorry.'