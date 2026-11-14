Brooks Nader was one of the many travelers to be grounded amid the FAA's rare nationwide shutdown due to 'extraordinary circumstances' on Friday.

The 29-year-old model, who has taken on a big role in the forthcoming Baywatch reboot, was about to take off in New York City on a private jet to head to her home state of Louisiana to attend the LSU game on Saturday, sources told TMZ.

Nader planned to attend LSU's match against the Texas Longhorns, but was stuck on the tarmac at the airport. The insiders told the outlet that the star is safe.

TMZ sources additionally said that it is not certain if the actress will depart the Big Apple on Friday.

However, the nationwide ground stop was lifted by U.S. aviation regulators after a major communications outage.

Daily Mail has reached out to reps of Nader for comment, but has yet to hear back.

The model was about to take off in New York City to head to her home state of Louisiana to attend the LSU game on Saturday, sources told TMZ; (Source: Brooks Nader/Instagram)

Nader had taken to her Instagram stories on Friday as she snapped a quick selfie inside what appeared to be a private jet.

She held a small smile on her face and flashed a peace sign towards the camera alongside the text, 'See y'all tomorrow!!!!!'

A countdown clock was also added to the post, since Nader is scheduled to make an appearance at the Fred's Bar and Bumble takeover at the LSU game on Saturday.

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted all flights throughout the U.S. following a major communications failure.

At 3:54pm ET, the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC) stated that the reasoning for grounding flights was: 'Due to extraordinary circumstances for safety reasons.'

The FAA also said, 'There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution, all flights have been halted.

'Every flight has been accounted for, and international flights will be handled on a case-by-case basis.'

A law enforcement source told CNN that while preliminary reports suggest the outage was not due to a cyber attack, the FBI monitored the situation.

Nader planned to attend LSU's match against the Texas Longhorns, but was stuck on the tarmac at the airport; seen earlier this month in Louisiana

At 3:54pm ET, the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC) stated that the reasoning for grounding flights was: 'Due to extraordinary circumstances for safety reasons'; photo of DFW Airport taken on November 13

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has additionally stated that there have been no signs of foul play (seen above)

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Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has additionally stated that there have been no signs of foul play. He said that there was no sign of a threat to the United States and 'this isn't another 9/11.'

The Associated Press also reported that the incident does not appear to be linked to the FAA's new AI-powered system.

The agency has been rolling out the system in order to help predict problems in the sky.

Nader was not the only star having a first-hand experience with the airport chaos across the U.S. on Friday.

Bachelor alum Kaitlyn Bristowe took to her Instagram stories to reveal to her followers that she was stuck at an airport.

'Guys, I'm at the airport and there's a nationwide shutdown of flights,' she said while looking at her phone camera.

'I'm just sitting here having a Guinness, and we don't know why. What is going on? I'm scared. I need to get home.'

She continued, 'I mean I want to get home safely. So....'

Bachelor alum Kaitlyn Bristowe took to her Instagram stories to reveal to her followers that she was stuck at an airport; seen in 2025 in NYC

'Guys, I'm at the airport and there's a nationwide shutdown of flights,' she said while looking at her phone camera; (Source: Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram)

'Everybody's wondering what the hell is going on,' the TV personality said. 'I'm scared. This feels very eerie'; (Source: Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram)

'Everybody's wondering what the hell is going on,' the TV personality said. 'I'm scared. This feels very eerie'; (Source: Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram)

In another slide, Bristowe expressed, 'I am actually really scared.' However, she paused when another traveler off-camera could be heard asking if the problem had been resolved.

'Everybody's wondering what the hell is going on,' the TV personality said. 'I'm scared. This feels very eerie.'

The reality star then noted that the day was Friday the 13th while adding the text, 'This is spooky.'

Fitness influencer Jen Selter revealed to TMZ that she was in the air when all flights were grounded.

Fitness influencer Jen Selter revealed to TMZ that she was in the air when all flights were grounded; (Source: Jen Selter/Instagram)

She uploaded a photo to her Instagram account which showed her inside an airport terminal with luggage.

Selter then typed out over the picture, 'Currently in the air...,' alongside news articles about the situation.

Around 600 flights have been diverted due to the FAA's rare order to ground all flights across the nation on Friday.

Over 15,000 flights have been delayed and an additional 5,000 have already been cancelled.