Kylie Jenner is looking to publicly expose the identity of her former chef, who is among the four ex-employees that have sued the reality TV star in the past seven months. Jenner is refuting the lawsuits.

The private chef, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, sued Jenner, 29, her company and several other defendants, alleging pregnancy discrimination, harassment, retaliation and wrongful termination in documents filed on June 22.

The chef alleged that she was subjected to lengthy shifts and physically demanding tasks that eventually led to her having a miscarriage in February 2025. Jenner's legal team denied the reality star employed the chef.

In an October filing, Jenner's attorneys asked a Los Angeles judge to compel the woman to reveal her real name in public court records, according to documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

The lipkit mogul's lawyers have argued that the plaintiff doesn't have an automatic right to remain anonymous, and that she did not file a motion to allow her to proceed unnamed. They also alleged that Jane Doe's legal team is using press coverage like a 'sword' and the anonymity of the employee as a 'shield.'

The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for Jenner and Jane Doe for comment.

'Rather than avoid the limelight, Plaintiff affirmatively sought it out by suing in court and then fanned the flames of publicity by making statements to the media. Plaintiff cannot have it both ways,' Jenner's attorneys argued.

Jenner's lawyers also argued that similar cases typically have plaintiffs using their real names, and that Jane Doe has already disclosed her first name in her filing.

They also claimed that Jane Doe could use other legal measures, such as protective orders and targeted redactions, to keep her medical details private while proceeding under her real name.

The plaintiff's attorney, Della Shaker, told Page Six in a statement, 'Kylie Jenner already knows the identity of Jane Doe. The question is why she believes the public needs to know it, too. My client has already endured the devastating loss of her unborn child and has courageously come forward to seek justice.'

'Now, instead of addressing the serious allegations against her, Ms. Jenner is seeking to expose my client's identity to millions of people. What legitimate purpose does publicly identifying a woman who suffered such a devastating loss serve, other than to subject her to further scrutiny, humiliation, and pressure? Is the objective justice, or is it to make the consequences of speaking out so unbearable that my client feels compelled to settle? Enough is enough.'

The plaintiff alleged in her filing that the demanding schedule of 11 to 12-hour shifts, five days a week, caused her to suffer a miscarriage.

She described the job as physically taxing and emotionally draining, claiming she was frequently left without adequate support, according to Doe's June 2026 complaint. She also alleged in the filing that when a supervisor noticed her mood, she was told to 'stop it.'

Despite informing her supervisors in December 2024 that she was approximately three months pregnant and 'required reasonable accommodations to protect her health and pregnancy', Jane Doe alleged that she continued to be given demanding shifts, including working at a birthday party for one of Jenner's two children in Palm Springs in 2025.

'Due to exhaustion and overwhelming physical strain, [she] broke down emotionally in the bathroom during the event. That evening, [she] experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body as a result of the prolonged and intense workload,' her lawsuit claimed.

In an October filing, Jenner's attorneys asked a Los Angeles judge to compel the chef to reveal her real name in public court records; Jenner pictured in 2017

The chef alleged she was subjected to long shifts and physically demanding tasks that eventually led to a miscarriage in February 2025. Jenner's legal team denied the reality star employed the chef; Jenner seen in a still from The Kardashians

In recent months, Jenner has also been sued by three former housekeepers. One alleged in her complaint she was bitten by a dog while working for the star. Jenner has denied all their claims; Jenner pictured with two of her dogs (Source/ Kylie Jenner Instagram)

The next day she began experiencing severe blood loss and went to the hospital, where she was 'informed that there was no detectable heartbeat and that she had lost her unborn child.'

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In her lawsuit, she claimed that she developed severe depression and emotional distress as a result of the pregnancy loss. She alleged that at one point she was reprimanded by one of her supervisors who told her, 'Stop it, just stop it. You are upsetting Kylie. You are making her depressed.'

Jane Doe claimed that after returning to work she was subjected to hostility and eventually fired. She is seeking damages in an amount to be determined at trial.

A hearing regarding the plaintiff's use of Jane Doe is scheduled for January 28, 2027.

In recent months, Jenner has also been sued by three former housekeepers. She has denied all their claims.

Jenner was most recently sued by a former housekeeper who claimed she was bitten by a dog, trapped inside the star's closet for over an hour and mistreated while working for the star. Jenner's attorney, Michael Rhodes, has denied the claims, calling them 'meritless.'

The former housekeeper, Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on November 5, alleging disability discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination and numerous labor violations against Jenner, her companies and several members of her staff according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

Amaya also alleged she was accidentally exposed to pepper spray, routinely denied overtime pay and told to leave the residence or stay out of sight because 'Jenner did not want to see her.'

That same housekeeper also claimed she was trapped inside Jenner's closet for over an hour; Jenner seen inside one of her closets in 2020 (Source: Kylie Jenner/YouTube)

Rhodes claimed to The Daily Mail in a statement: ‘These latest cases are being brought by the same lawyer who previously filed claims on behalf of Kylie’s former household staff. It’s clear that this lawyer wants to use publicity to try and extract an unwarranted payday.'

He added: ‘We’re not going to be intimidated into doing that. As such, we’ll defend these meritless cases vigorously and look forward to telling our side of the story.’

Amaya claimed she started working for Jenner in March 2025, and earned $40 an hour in cash for a six-day workweek.

She alleged in the complaint she was forced to work long hours and had to travel between Jenner's properties and 'was not paid for mileage or travel time.'

Amaya claimed she was fired on February 6 after she inquired why another housekeeper was able to get mileage reimbursement while she was not.

In the lawsuit she claimed she was told by her supervisor to go inside Jenner's closet using a passcode, and 'became locked inside for more than an hour.'

Amaya alleged that when she called the supervisor and begged for help, the supervisor 'laughed and mocked' her.

'No one is at the house that can let you out and I cannot give the password to anyone else, you just have to wait,' the supervisor allegedly told her.

Amaya claimed that she was stuck in the closet for over an hour, until someone finally opened the door.

The former employee further alleged she was told to leave the residence or stay out of sight because 'Jenner did not want to see her'; (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

She further alleged in the complaint that she sustained a workplace injury in September 2025, when an 'unsecured canister of pepper spray discharged' into her eyes and face as she was cleaning a laundry room drawer.

Amaya claimed in the lawsuit she was left with 'blurry vision, burning, itching, dryness, irritation, and a constant sand-like sensation.'

In yet another incident, Amaya claimed she was bitten by a dog while cleaning a doghouse at one of Jenner's properties. After allegedly reporting the injury, she received 'no meaningful assistance' and bought over-the-counter medication to treat herself.

Amaya, like the other three women, is also represented by Shaker, who told Page Six in a statement: 'This case raises a larger question: how many domestic workers are afraid to report unlawful treatment because they believe their employers are too powerful to challenge?'

'The truth should never be buried behind wealth, fear, or silence. No one should fear speaking the truth.'

In legal documents obtained by the Daily Mail in May, another housekeeper named Juana Delgado Soto alleged that Jenner failed to intervene as she experienced mistreatment from other employees – even after the housekeeper slipped her a letter pleading for help.

Soto alleged that 'defendants told her she was no longer allowed to look at Kylie, smile at Kylie and if she saw Kylie she would have to "disappear."'

She is suing Jenner for disability discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination and numerous labor violations; Jenner seen in May

Soto filed the lawsuit against Jenner, Kylie Jenner Inc, and others, alleging racial discrimination, harassment, unpaid wages and a failure to prevent or address misconduct.

Less than two weeks earlier, Jenner was sued by her former housekeeper Angelica Vasquez.

Vasquez, who identified as Salvadoran and Catholic, alleged 'severe and pervasive harassment’ and said she was ‘belittled and humiliated’ in front of other staff due to her race, religion and national origin.

In legal documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Vasquez alleged that she developed 'symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder' and anxiety due to the bad experience.

Jenner is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, although the discrimination claims are not directed at the reality star, but rather at her staff.

The lawsuits from all four women remain ongoing.