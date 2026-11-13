This weekend's college football slate has been thrown into chaos after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) prevented takeoffs at all airports across the country.

On Friday afternoon, the agency ordered a ground stop for every flight not in the air across the entirety of American airspace due to communication errors.

This has led to delays and cancellations for thousands of domestic and international flights in the US.

According to reports from The Athletic and ESPN's Pete Thamel, 15 FBS football programs have been affected by this issue and have yet to take off for their away games.

This includes four teams in the top-25: No. 2 Utah, No. 6 Texas, No. 8 Tennessee, and No. 19 Mississippi.

Other Power Four schools affected include Arizona State, Baylor, Auburn, Kansas State, Purdue, Washington and Minnesota. Non-Power Four schools impacted include Tulane, Oregon State, Wyoming and North Texas.

Schools like Texas have been left stranded as contingency plans for travel are being made

Purdue's football team is boarding busses to drive five hours to make their game against Iowa

According to Thamel, Purdue is working around the issue by putting their team on busses for a five hour drive to play Iowa - where they are expected to arrive by 11:00pm. He later reported that North Texas would drive to San Antonio for their game against UTSA.

Teams with road games within a similar driving time range include Auburn @ Mississippi State and Tulane @ Rice.

Meanwhile, potential drives for Texas (at LSU) and Kansas State (at TCU) would take two hours longer. A drive for Oregon State to Boise State would be three hours longer.

The other games - Utah @ Arizona, Tennessee @ Texas A&M, Mississippi @ Oklahoma, Baylor @ BYU, Washington @ Michigan State, Minnesota @ Penn State and Wyoming @ UTEP - are so significantly far apart that driving isn't within the realm of possibility.

Thamel later reported that Arizona State was heading back to campus and will attempt to try and cross the country to land in Orlando, Florida before their 3:30pm kickoff against UCF.

Additionally, there may be issues with game officials arriving to their proper sites. A Big Ten spokesperson told Thamel that all their officials are already at their final destinations.

It's not clear what a contingency plan to make up these games would involve if teams are unable to arrive to their proper destinations in time for kickoff.

The groundstop was issued shortly before 4:00pm ET and continued for many hours before being lifted sometime before 9:00pm ET.