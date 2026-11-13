Two window washers were suspended hundreds of feet in the air during a windy Washington storm, causing them to beg for rescue as they struggled to hold on.

Two technicians were cleaning windows from the 39th floor of the Amazon Sonic building in Bellevue, near Seattle, around 4.45pm on November 6 when the wind picked up to dangerous speeds.

They were hanging 532ft off the ground when they called 911 to beg for rescue.

'West wall, on the top floor, the window's hitting us hard,' the man can be heard telling dispatchers over the high winds. 'We're holding on, but we need to get rescued.

'Alright, I got to go, I got to go, I need my hands,' he continued. 'Alright, bye!'

Brycen Campfield, who was inside, could see the two men from his window.

'They were definitely freaking out,' he told KOMO News.

Campfield reached out to grab the lift the men were on from his window, trying to hold it close to the building, he said.

Dozens of rope technicians responded to the call. Firefighters used a rope system to safely propel the two men 532ft to the ground

'They were also both holding against the building, and basically we just sat like that for a while,' he told the outlet.

Bellevue and Redmond Fire Departments responded to the call, where they had to descend from the building's rooftop to get to the workers, who were roughly three floors down.

Dozens of rope technicians were unable to pull the men up to the rooftop, as they didn't have room to set up a raising system, a fire department spokesperson told KOMO News.

So they had to 'pick them off the platform, attach them to our rope system, then lower them approximately 600 feet to the ground,' Bellevue Fire Department said in a statement.

Nearly two hours after making the call, the two men were back on the ground.

'Working in high winds and darkness, crews navigated extremely challenging conditions to bring both individuals to safety,' Redmond Fire Department said in a statement.

'Rescues like these are a testament to the countless hours of training, preparation, and coordination that go into being ready when it matters most.'

The workers called 911 around 4.45pm, saying the window was hitting them 'hard.' The worker who called had to hang up because he needed his hands to hold on

A worker watches the rescue from the ground. Roughly two hours after calling, the men made it safely to the ground

Campfield said: 'It was nerve-wracking to watch them go down, but at the same time, I think it was also a little bit of relief that they were off that platform, which was so sketchy.'

The window washers' identities were not publicly released.