Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang portrayed himself as a humble guy, but actually had a temper that saw him scream at anyone who disagreed with him, his biographer has claimed.

When Huang first met his biographer, Stephen Witt, in 2023, he tried to 'cloak his arrogance,' the author said in a New York Times op-ed published Thursday.

He would deflect from his successes and instead praise the efforts of his staff, Witt alleged.

The author even noted how Huang would go to hole-in-the-wall restaurants and leave 'extravagant tips,' citing a time where he tipped a waitress $1,000 on a $100 bill.

But Witt alleges this show of humility was performative, instead alleging it was Huang's attempt at self-flattery.

'In truth, Mr Huang was quite arrogant. He had little tolerance for disagreement and almost no capacity for open discourse,' Witt wrote.

'When you contradicted him, even over the most trivial matter, it was like lighting a fuse. Stick to your position, and soon he exploded, screaming at you for your idiocy.'

Witt added that Huang's screaming fits could 'last an hour or more' and claimed that most of the CEO's executive staff appeared to be 'genuinely afraid of him.'

Stephen Witt, author of Huang's biography, The Thinking Machine, claimed the disgraced CEO had screaming fits could 'last an hour or more' and that most of his executive staff appeared to be 'genuinely afraid of him'

Huang, who has been married to his wife Lori for over 40 years, resigned from the Nvidia on Thursday after revelations of his three extramarital affairs.

He admitted Sunday to having an affair with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy. He was also allegedly involved with Nvidia's vice president of health care, Kimberly Powell, and an unnamed third mistress who also worked alongside him at the AI giant.

According to Witt, Huang went to 'great lengths' to portray himself as a family man.

He would often speak of Lori and their two children, Madison and Spencer, both of whom worked at Nvidia. The family often traveled together and Huang's affection for them 'seemed genuine,' Witt said.

The author further alleged that while working on Huang's biography, The Thinking Machine, he probed about rumors of infidelity or marital friction, but everyone agreed the couple's marriage was idyllic.

Witt, who in his op-ed branded Huang's 'betrayal' of Lori as 'absolute,' described how Nvidia was a 'boys' club' in the 1990s, where men drank beer in the office and played video games.

But three decades later, Huang was allegedly trying to put an emphasis on female empowerment, the author said.

'In 2023, while at Nvidia's campus, I saw Mr Huang make an impassioned call for gender parity at Nvidia, where men still account for 80 percent of its employees,' he wrote, before suggesting: 'Maybe he had an ulterior motive.'

Huang is accused of cheating on his wife, Lori, pictured together, with at least three women

Huang has been romantically linked to at least two women at the firm.

He and Powell were reportedly captured on video being affectionate at a hotel in San Jose, California, during a Nvidia conference in March, two sources told the New York Times.

Their alleged affair would have violated the company's code of conduct, under which employees are told to 'avoid situations where our actions conflict' including 'personal relationships'.

Details about his alleged relationship with the other Nvidia employee, whose identity has not been publicized, remain limited.

Huang did admit to having a relationship with suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang. It is unclear when the affair began but reports allege that she would openly boast about how close she was to him as far back as June 2024.

At a computer industry trade show in Taipei at the time, sources told the Wall Street Journal that the suspected spy displayed her cozy relationship with Huang to executives by summoning him to a bar where they were drinking.

Ms Huang, who is not related to Huang, reportedly told the group: 'Jensen's a great friend of mine,' and he arrived just a few minutes after she texted him to join them.

The artificial intelligence chief then showed up in his trademark leather jacket, and held court with the executives in the bar for some time as a picture was snapped of the Nvidia CEO and the alleged spy sat closely beside each other.

Huang seen with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang in a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, in June 2024, moments after she allegedly boasted of her intimate access to him and told him to join her at the event

Huang was also allegedly involved with Nvidia's vice president of health care, Kimberly Powell. He is seen here with Powell

On another trip to Taipei in May 2025, Huang was again seen with Ms Huang at a dinner, where they were spotted kissing on the cheek and sharing touches on the arm, per the Wall Street Journal.

In other images that have been unearthed following the scandal, the Nvidia CEO and alleged Chinese spy were seen raising wine glasses in a toast and sharing a smiling picture sat next to each other at other points during their relationship.

US authorities launched an investigation into Ms Huang shortly after her company Megaspeed was accused of illegally diverting Nvidia's AI chips to China by subverting strict sanctions.

She is feared to have passed high-tech Nvidia chips to Beijing after the US banned the firm from selling them to China over national security fears.

US intelligence reportedly circulated a memo this spring alleging she was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security. Beijing has rejected the allegations.

Authorities in Taiwan and Singapore have also investigated Ms Huang's alleged ties to Beijing's intelligence services.

Huang has agreed to testify before Congress at some point before Thanksgiving, according to House Foreign Affairs Chairman Brian Mast.

On Thursday, Attorney General Todd Blanche was quizzed over the affair with Ms Huang. He said it would be inappropriate for him to comment.