A schoolgirl is fighting for her life in hospital after she was flung from the sunroof of a car.

Elexis Robinson, 17, was hanging out of the sunroof of a moving car in a parking lot when the teenage driver made a sharp turn, throwing her onto the pavement.

She suffered a skull fracture and has had multiple brain bleeds after landing directly on her head during the November 3 tragedy.

Doctors at a Vancouver, Washington, hospital have said she is recovering from a severe traumatic brain injury, which her family said comes 'with an incredibly difficult and uncertain road to recovery.'

Her mother, Alicha Linares, told KGW8 that she sleeps for most of the day. However, she is confused, emotional and disoriented when she's awake.

Elexis now struggles to remember basic information, including her own name, a far cry from the honor student who was just two credits away from graduating high school before her accident, her mom said.

Alicha said she would never have imagined her daughter would end up in a situation like this.

She said: 'She is the one out of my six that I would trust her with my life. I would trust every decision she would make. I was shocked. I would have never expected anything like this of her, ever.'

Elexis is an honors student who was just two credits away from graduating

After suffering a skull fracture on the right of her head, as well as one brain bleed on the right and two on the left, doctors have said it could be up to a year before they get a clearer picture of Elexis's diagnosis.

Alicha said: 'We're kind of left in the dark of what's going to happen.'

The distraught mother believes her daughter was influenced by a new friendship that led to her making decisions that were out of character. She said she had told Elexis she did not want her spending time with the new girl, who she had only known since last year.

Despite this, she said she felt conflicted about whether the driver should be punished: 'This girl also made a mistake, too. This is her choice, just as much as it was my daughter's choice to make a mistake.

'I want her to learn the consequences of this, but she is a 17-year-old girl as well, and to have her life completely ruined and destroyed, I don't need two lives like that. I don't.'

She said she wanted the incident to be a reminder of how quickly things can go wrong if people aren't careful.

'It's upsetting. I know what it's like to be a kid. I know what it's like to want to have fun, to enjoy life, but as a mom, older now, learning from the experiences, I would never, ever wish this on a parent.

'I would never wish kids think that they're invincible and can do whatever they want because life can change in an instant. Life was almost over for her.'

Alicha Linares (pictured), Elexis's mother, said her daughter is confused and disoriented when she is awake

Local media reported that charges have not been filed against the girl who was driving the car. The Daily Mail has contacted Vancouver Police Department for comment.

Elexis's family has set up a GoFundMe to help 'ease the financial burden and allow our family to focus on what matters most: being there for our daughter and supporting her recovery.'

As of Friday, it has raised over $2,000 towards a goal of $20,000.