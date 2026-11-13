Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne has revealed she was hospitalized earlier this year amid a devastating battle with an eating disorder.

The 18-year-old artist, who recently dropped her famous father's last name, detailed her mental health struggles that left her 'angry and alone' during her recent art exhibition in Los Angeles.

The teenager, who goes by the artist name Vivienne Marcheline, accompanied her artwork with an emotional introduction which laid bare her struggles publicly for the first time.

She wrote: 'Welcome to the Tulip Field. Why is it called The Tulip Field, you ask? Like many, I have struggled with mental health. I have also struggled with an eating disorder.

'At the beginning of this year, I was hospitalized for my ED. I was angry, sick, and very alone. Eventually, however, the kindness and warmth of the kids and staff at the hospital broke down the walls I had built so high.

'It was the worst and best time of my life and I am better for it. The Tulip Field is what I call the hospital and the paintings here represent moments in time spent there.

'Moments of hopelessness, moments I couldn't stop laughing, moments of safety, moments of bravery.'

'There are of course no photographs of our time at the Tulip Field so these are our memories, our purest memories, preserved.

'The title of each painting is a sentence I took from journal entries I wrote during my time at the hospital, from passages I felt best fit the paintings. Thank you.'

Representatives for Angelina Jolie declined to comment to The Daily Mail, while representatives for Pitt have been approached for comment.

The poignant artwork that was on display featured Vivienne and fellow patients depicted as tulips as they confided in one another and shared space during mealtimes.

Vivienne has been seen displaying and selling her work at art fairs in Los Angeles throughout the last few months.

On a few occasions her twin brother Knox could be seen helping her put up her work as they enjoyed sibling bonding time together.

Her latest exhibition came days after she became the fourth of her six siblings to drop their estranged father's last name.

Vivienne is seen with mom Jolie in June 2024

The Daily Mail reviewed legal documents that show that the aspiring artist was granted her petition to legally change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie by a Los Angeles judge last week.

Vivienne followed in the footsteps of her three older siblingswho have legally changed their surname including: 20-year-old sister Shiloh, 25-year-old brother Maddox and 21-year-old sister Zahara.

The decree read in the document: 'After review of the case file, the Court rules as follows: There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted.

'The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner's name is changed from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.'

Back in August, it was revealed that Vivienne was moving ahead with her petition to legally drop the actor's surname as she took out a newspaper ad in The Los Angeles Daily Journal obtained by The Daily Mail.

Her latest exhibition came days after she became the fourth of her six siblings to drop their estranged father's last name. Above, Pitt in Paris in June 2026

The ad is a standard step before the court will approve a name change.

Vivienne published notice of her petition once a week for four consecutive weeks from July 24 to August 14.

Anyone opposing the name change was asked to submit a written opposition before the final hearing on Monday, November 2. A judge can then approve the request if there is no objection.

In July, Jolie's reaction to Vivienne filing to drop her name was revealed.

The reason behind the teenager's name change was listed as 'personal,' according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

Vivienne has tried to distance herself from the Pitt name for years.

Back in May 2024, she notably dropped her father's surname in the Playbill program for the Broadway production of The Outsiders, listing her name as Vivienne Jolie while serving as a producer alongside her mother.

Born in 2008 alongside twin brother Knox, Vivienne is the youngest of the former couple's six children.

Vivienne published notice of her petition in the The Los Angeles Daily Journal once a week for four consecutive weeks from July 24 to August 14 - pictured with Jolie in 2024

During their high-profile 'Brangelina' years, the pair welcomed six children before embarking on a bitter, eight-year divorce battle that was officially finalized in 2024. Pictured in 2014

Knox and older brother Pax are the only children the former A-list couple share who have not legally filed paperwork to change their last names.

After meeting on the set of the 2005 film Mr and Mrs Smith, Pitt and Jolie were seen as Hollywood's 'It' couple during their long-term relationship.

They married in August 2014 during a secret ceremony in the South of France and welcomed three children together during their romance: Shiloh in 2006 and twins Vivienne and Knox in 2008.

They also adopted two more, Zahara and Pax, and Pitt legally adopted the son that Angelina had adopted before they got together, Maddox.

After meeting on the set of the 2005 film Mr and Mrs Smith, Pitt and Jolie were regarded as Hollywood's 'It' couple during their long-term relationship. Pictured at Cannes in 2011

Pitt has since moved on and has been dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, 33, for the last few years. Pictured in June 2025

Pitt and Jolie's marriage ended after a volatile plane incident in 2016 and abuse allegations, which Pitt has adamantly denied.

He has also never been charged with a crime and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services cleared Pitt of physical abuse allegations.

The A-listers went on to battle it out in a grueling eight-year divorce battle that was finalized in 2024.

Following his bitter divorce, Pitt has moved on with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, 33, whom he's been dating for the last few years.

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, reach out to the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline for support, resources and treatment options: 1-800-931-2237.