A huge pleasure boat with 129 people on board has begun sinking into the Mississippi River after being struck by a tanker.

Disturbing photos show people clinging to the railings of American Cruise Lines American Heritage in Louisiana on Friday afternoon following the collision with the Atlantic Asphalt.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured in the incident, authorities said that multiple people have already been rescued.

Images have since emerged showing the riverboat nearly submerged in the waters, with WDSU reporting that 12 people were in the water.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured in the incident, authorities said that multiple people have already been rescued

According to officials, there were approximately 129 passengers onboard the ship in addition to crew members

A spokesperson for the Port of New Orleans told Fox8 that the river cruiser was docked at the time when the tanker collided into it.

The ship had been docked for two hours at the time of the smash in order to begin passenger disembarkation, the spokesperson said.

According to officials, there were approximately 129 passengers onboard the ship in addition to crew members.

A statement continued: 'Our immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders. This remains an active and evolving incident.

'The number of injuries and the cause of the allision have not yet been confirmed. Additional updates will be provided as information is confirmed.'

American Cruise Lines said in a statement: 'American Heritage was involved in a collision while it was docked in New Orleans.

'We are in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities. Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved. We will share more information as it becomes available.'

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has confirmed that he is aware of the incident and is heading to the scene.

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority has announced that due to the collision all ferry services across the river have been temporarily suspended.

Developing story, check back for updates...