Tiger Woods shared an emotional message following the death of NBC sportscaster Dan Hicks this week.

The iconic announcer died suddenly on Wednesday at the age of 64 after battling an acute illness. An exact cause of death is unknown.

The Tucson, Arizona native was best known for calling the action at the Olympics, on the PGA Tour and at Notre Dame football games.

Yet, some of Hicks' most memorable moments on the mic came calling Woods' heroics on the fairways.

In the wake of Hicks' tragic death, the 15-time major winner paid tribute to his 'friend' in a touching statement on Friday.

'Dan Hicks was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him. His kindness, warmth, and presence will be deeply missed,' Woods wrote.

The iconic announcer died suddenly on Wednesday at the age of 64 after an illness

'Like so many in the golf world, Dan was a great friend to me both on and off the course. I had the utmost respect for him and the incredible job he did for our sport for decades.

'Our thoughts are with Hannah and their daughters during this incredibly difficult time. I hope they find comfort in knowing how much he meant to so many people and the lasting impact he made on everyone whose life he touched.'

One of Hicks' biggest moments in the broadcast booth was Woods' dramatic putt to force a playoff at the 2008 US Open.

He also worked NFL games for NBC between 1992 and 1998 and called the US swim team's comeback at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Hicks's wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, shared a statement on behalf of herself and their three daughters: Hannah, Ellery and Riley.

'Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,' Storm said in a statement Thursday. 'He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.

'Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together. He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered.

'Our three daughters and I are heartbroken. We are grateful for the love and support surrounding our family during this incredibly difficult time. There are simply no words to express how much he will be missed.'

One of Hicks' biggest calls was Woods' dramatic putt to force a playoff at the 2008 US Open

Hicks was best known calling the action at the Olympics, on the PGA Tour and at Notre Dame football games. He is pictured on the Golf Channel panel with Johnny Miller and Nick Faldo

Hannah Storm and Hicks met in the late 1980s when they were both working at CNN

Other tributes from the sports media world poured in for Hicks on Thursday with Mike Tirico leading the emotional messages.

Tirico, who calls Sunday Night Football games for NBC but missed last week's game due to illness, paid his own tribute to Hicks on Thursday and called him a 'broadcaster's broadcaster.'

Speaking on Golf Channel, he said: 'He had more big moments on his plate, and nailed every big moment. You can't think of a big moment that Dan didn't have the right call, the right energy, the right words.

'Think about every Michael Phelps gold medal won in Olympic swimming, and Dan doing that. Think about all the big moments on the hill with all the great U.S. ski athletes at the Olympic Games, and Dan was the voice.'

As Amazon Prime's broadcast of the Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders went to a commercial break, Al Michaels also took a moment to pay tribute to Hicks.

'All of us in the sports broadcasting business were shocked to learn this morning of the passing of Dan Hicks,' the 82-year-old said.

'He provided captions to so many iconic moments in golf, tennis and Notre Dame football and he and Rowdy Gaines turned the calling of swimming at multiple Olympics into an art form.

'He was genial, he was compassionate, great company, had a world class sense of humor and on this rough day for so many of us, we send our love to Hannah and your three daughters. Wishing you strength and comfort.'