Shoppers heading out to buy the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving feast could find themselves doing a double take at the price tag this year.

US turkey farms are raising prices as the cost of producing the birds continues to climb, with one New Jersey family business adding 30 cents per pound.

Wholesale turkey prices across the country are up 12 percent this year, according to to Fox Business.

At DiPaola Turkey Farms in Hamilton, New Jersey, owner Artie DiPaola says the rising cost of feed and other essentials has left the 78-year-old business with little choice but to pass on some of the extra expense.

The birds' diet is a particular pressure point, with corn and soybeans costing 10 to 12 percent more.

That increase has helped push the farm's prices up by 30 cents per pound just as families prepare to stock their refrigerators for Thanksgiving.

DiPaola said the decision was especially difficult because of the relationships the farm has built with its regular customers.

'The production costs are all up wherever we look,' he said.

Wholesale turkey prices across the country are up 12 percent this year, according to a new report.

Supermarket turkey deals ease holiday costs

'The cost is rising and having to raise the price 30 cents to these loyal customers is very emotional.'

The farm has been able to soften some of the blow through stronger sales, however.

'Fortunately, the increased sales help offset some of the rising costs that we're experiencing daily,' DiPaola said.

But there is a twist for shoppers: not every measure of turkey prices is heading in the same direction.

The Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute's 2026 Thanksgiving food report estimates that a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10, including dessert, will cost $78.93, a 0.4 percent drop year over year, or about $7.89 per person.

Six of the 10 items in the report's basket have fallen in price, including cranberries, down 6.6 percent, and frozen vegetables, down 4.2 percent.

However, pumpkin pie, gravy mix and mashed potatoes have all edged higher.

The difference is a reminder that wholesale prices, what individual farms charge and the deals supermarkets offer at the checkout are not necessarily the same thing.

The American Farm Bureau Federation's separate survey also highlights the difference between wholesale and supermarket prices.

Its 2026 survey puts the average price of a 16-pound frozen bird at $21.50, or $1.34 per pound, down 16.3 percent from last year.

The organization said fresh turkey wholesale prices were still higher, while supermarket promotions were helping bring down the cost of frozen birds.

At DiPaola Turkey Farms in Hamilton, New Jersey, owner Artie DiPaola says the birds' diet is a particular pressure point, with corn and soybeans costing 10 to 12 percent more.

That increase has helped push the farm's prices up by 30 cents per pound just as families prepare to stock their refrigerators for Thanksgiving. Pictured, DiPaola Turkey Farms.

How to save on Thanksgiving dinner

Retailers frequently use turkey discounts to lure customers through the doors, meaning the price on a supermarket special can look very different from the one at a local farm.

For families hoping to keep costs under control, comparing prices between supermarkets and local producers could pay off.

Checking the price per pound, rather than simply the total price, is another way to make sure two birds are being compared fairly.

Households can also stretch their budgets by planning side dishes carefully and asking guests to bring something to share.

Money-saving expert Andrea Woroch has suggested a potluck approach, saying there is nothing wrong with having friends and family contribute to the meal.

That could leave hosts with less to buy while keeping the holiday spread plentiful.

With Thanksgiving falling on November 26 this year, shoppers still have time to compare offers before the big day.

And while the national figures offer some reason for optimism, DiPaola's experience shows that rising costs are still being felt by the family farms supplying the holiday table.