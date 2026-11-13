UFC supremo Dana White has lifted the lid on his 'crazy 48 hours' after Donald Trump jokingly offered him the White House press secretary role over the weekend.

Trump sparked mayhem on Saturday afternoon after announcing on Truth Social that White had been offered the job of press secretary, pleading 'please take the job!'

White fueled rumors by sharing an AI-generated image of him standing behind the briefing room lectern, captioned 'On to the next chapter.'

He was then whisked over to Washington, following a boxing event in London, to be paraded in front of the White House press corps amid the chaos on Monday.

Trump later revealed that the offer was simply a joke, while White distanced himself from ever getting directly involved in politics, putting an end to the rumor mill.

Now, in the wake of his whirlwind weekend, the UFC chief has spoken out.

Trump invited the UFC boss to address the White House press corps on Monday afternoon

In an interview with FOX News' Lara Trump, White was asked how it felt to actually stand at the podium in front of the press corps.

He said: 'It was incredible. What an amazing experience. Literally when I was pulling in the gates of the White House, his assistant called and said, hey, we're going to take you right down to the press room, he wants you.

'I was like, what. This is crazy. It was a very unique and crazy 48 hours for me.'

Following on from that, White was asked whether he feared 'ending up in the crosshairs' of Democrats who said that they want to 'target the president' in the wake of their midterm win.

The UFC boss continued: 'Well, I mean, we kind of expected that. If you didn't do anything illegal or anything wrong, I don't know why you'd have to be worried.

'I've never done anything, you know, in the political world that would be illegal, where anybody should come after me or anything that we have to hide.

'So yeah. I expect it, but no, I'm not worried about it.'

FOX News Channel’s 'My View with Lara Trump' is set to air in full this Saturday.

Moments before his White House trip on Monday, White spoke with TMZ and revealed the real reason why his meeting with Trump had been arranged.

White admitted it was an 'incredible' experience to join Trump in the Press Briefing Room

Trump made the decision on Saturday to jokingly offer White the role of Press Secretary

White explained that trading card company Topps had created a 1-of-1 collectible commemorating the UFC Freedom 250 event held on the White House South Lawn.

'Me and the president wore patches that night for Freedom 250, and the cards are done so he's going to sign the card tonight. That's one of the reasons why I'm here,' White explained to TMZ.

When asked about the press secretary rumors, the fight promoter insisted he had nothing to do with the viral stunt and was completely caught off guard by the post.

'He put that out! The press secretary thing was him. Everyone has been blowing me up, asking me questions. I'm not going to be disrespectful and say anything. It's his thing!' White said.

Trump later clarified his shock job offer was simply a joke, but White revealed the president actually phoned him just moments after making the public declaration to give him a quick heads-up.

'Yeah, he called me,' White revealed, noting that he was already scheduled to travel to DC before the political rumor mill went completely into overdrive.