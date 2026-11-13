It's become a cherished Yuletide tradition for the Royal Family, and the Princess of Wales' Christmas carol service will return for a sixth year, it was confirmed today.

Kate, 44, will preside over the service at Westminster Abbey on December 11, with this year's edition celebrating the importance of love, kindness and caring for one another.

More than 1,600 guests are expected to attend the carol concert at Westminster Abbey, where Kate married Prince William 15 years ago.

The guests will include people who have played an important role in supporting others in their communities, it was announced.

The service, which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, will feature traditional and contemporary festive music, and readings and performances from special guests.

In addition, 15 Together At Christmas community carol services will take place across the UK, from the Shetland Isles to Devon.

Last year, Kate was joined by the Prince of Wales and their three children, Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, at the service, which celebrated love in all its forms.

Celebrities in attendance included actress Kate Winslet, singer Katie Melua and chef Dame Mary Berry.

It comes after the Princess of Wales has delivered a message of support in 'perfect' Welsh to BBC star Owain Wyn Evans on the final day of his four-nation cycling challenge in aid of Children In Need.

Welsh broadcaster Owain, 42, is taking part in a five-day cycle ride that will take him through Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales, before finishing in Cardiff on Friday.

Kate appeared on BBC Radio 2 on Friday morning to wish Owain well as she spoke in his native Welsh.

Her message, translated to English, said: 'Hi Owain, it's Catherine, you're doing so well. Keep going! Wishing you all the very best!'

After hearing Kate's message, Owain said: 'Oh my goodness, wow' and added that her Welsh pronunciation was 'perfect'.

Speaking to Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox, Owain said of the royal message: 'That's just incredible. It's amazing, Sara. Thank you, your highness.'

By Friday morning, Owain's challenge had raised an impressive £2.9 million for Children In Need.

Earlier in the show, Owain was sent a message of support by Queen star Roger Taylor who said: 'Hi Owain, this is Roger Taylor here.

The Princess of Wales (pictured) has delivered a message of support in 'perfect' Welsh to BBC star Owain Wyn Evans on the final day of his four-nation cycling challenge in aid of Children In Need

'Congratulations on your final day of an incredible challenge. As a fellow drummer, I know you'll know this: the final song is the one that stays with everyone, the one that the crowd takes home and remembers.

'So, one more day, Owain, and one more song, you're doing so well. Dig deep. And I'm going to say: Don't Stop Me Now, remember that. Look out for a Queen festive treat on Monday. Good luck!'

On hearing the message, Owain said: 'Oh my gosh and he… he said my name, do you know what I mean? Roger Taylor!'

The presenter's bike was named Shania Chain, with other suggestions from BBC Radio 2 listeners including Áine Bike, Britney Gears and Kylie Spinogue.

Shania Twain was so impressed that the bike had been named after her that she sent Owain a message of good luck before he began the challenge.

She said: 'Hi Owain, Shania Twain here! You're about to take on an incredible challenge for BBC Children In Need, cycling 400 miles through all four nations.

'As you set off in Glasgow, I just want to say: 'Let's Go, Owain!' We'll be cheering you on all the way. Good luck!'

Owain said: 'I can't believe I'm here' as he finished his four nations cycling challenge on Friday after raising £3,853,530 for Children In Need.

Owain Wyn Evans is interviewed by 'H' Watkins of Steps as Owain announces he has raised over £2.4m so far on his cycling challenge as he arrives at Blaenavon

As he crossed the finish line in Cardiff after 11am, the presenter was greeted by a crowd cheering him on before he was met by his husband, Arran Rees.

The BBC star said: 'Thank you so much everyone, from me and Shania. Honestly, this has felt so far away for such a long time. I can't believe that I'm here with this welcome and the sun's out!'

Asked how he was feeling, he said: 'Just reflecting on what it's been like. We're doing it all for an amazing cause, Children In Need. There are so many children who need our help and who will be helped by all the donations.'

Speaking to fellow BBC Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay, Owain spoke about the gruelling nature of the challenge, saying: 'You get the excitement at the start and it's such an amazing thing.

'My whole life I felt like I had to be grateful for every opportunity that comes my way, because I am.

'You train so hard, me and Shania Twain going around the streets, but the reality of it, it's so hard. It's been amazing every step of the way and that's been super emotional as well.'

The broadcaster also expressed his gratitude for the support of Radio 2 listeners, saying: 'You feel like you're part of it and you become close to the people that you're listening to and also we become close to the people we hear from every day so it's a lovely thing to be a part of it. You see it when people come out.'

Owain began his broadcasting career in Welsh-language television when he presented the children's news programme Ffeil.

He later presented the weather on BBC Wales Today and began hosting BBC Radio 2's Early Breakfast Show in 2023.

The three-hour Children In Need fundraising programme will be broadcast live from Salford, featuring 'dazzling performances, exclusive sketches and surprise appearances'.

The show will include a return of the Children In Need choir, and will showcase inspiring stories from children and young people across the UK to highlight the impact of the charity.

It will be hosted by Cox, The One Show's Alex Jones and presenters Rylan Clark, Mel Giedroyc and Tyler West.

BBC Children In Need will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Friday.