Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin has announced that he's engaged to his model girlfriend Camille Fishel after ten years of dating.

Rubin, 54, shared the exciting news via Instagram, revealing he popped the question on Thursday while celebrating Fishel's birthday.

He included an array of photos from the proposal as he wrote: 'Happy birthday and a little more,' along with a heart emoji, winking emoji and ring emoji.

The billionaire businessman got down on one knee during an elaborate fireworks display following a romantic dinner on the beach.

One image showed the happy couple posing with their two kids, Romi, six, and Gema, four, as Fishel, 35, held up her hand to show off her eye-popping engagement ring.

The jewelry piece contained a massive diamond in the center.

The model, who donned an off-the-shoulder green striped dress, smiled as she sweetly pressed her head against Rubin's.

He opted for a blue striped button-down shirt and white shorts.

Rubin, 54, shared the exciting news via Instagram, revealing he popped the question on Thursday while celebrating Fishel's birthday

The couple both wrapped their arms around their daughters, who dressed in matching white frilly dresses.

Another photo featured the family watching the fireworks on the beach surrounded by candles.

A third snap appeared to be taken just seconds after he got down on one knee, and showed Rubin looking lovingly at the bride-to-be as she held her hand up to her mouth in surprise.

Rubin first started dating Fishel in 2016, and they welcomed their daughters in 2020 and 2022.

In addition, he shares a daughter, Kylie, 20, with his ex-wife Meegan Spector, who he split from in 2012 after seven years of marriage.

One of America's richest men, Rubin has amassed a net worth of over $11 billion thanks to his numerous endeavors. Most notably, he is the CEO of Fanatics Inc., the world's leading provider of licensed sports merchandise.

The couple own multiple properties. Their main residence is in New York City – a sprawling, $43.5 million penthouse in the West Village that Rubin purchased in 2018.

The 7,750sq ft apartment boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, four fireplaces, a library, an at-home theater, numerous living spaces, a formal dining room and spacious kitchen with top-notch appliances.

The billionaire businessman got down on one knee during an elaborate fireworks display following a romantic dinner on the beach

Rubin first started dating Fishel in 2016, and they welcomed their daughters in 2020 and 2022. They're seen together in February 2025

The abode also comes with its own 4,944sq ft private roof terrace with a 27-foot pool, an outdoor kitchen and stunning views of the nearby Hudson River.

In addition, they own a $50 million oceanfront mansion in the Hamptons, which is the backdrop for Rubin's now-famous annual 4th of July bash.

He purchased the 8,180sq ft home in 2020, and it boasts seven bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The business mogul also bought a third residence in the Hollywood Hills in 2022. He forked out another $70 million on the seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom 15,000sq ft estate.

The home was reportedly originally built for Ronald Reagan and his first wife, Jane Wyman.

It comes with a movie theater, library, wine cellar, tennis court and Balinese-inspired swimming pool.