A missing 17-year-old has been found safe in Massachusetts after an exhaustive search through his upscale neighborhood.

Cole Davison vanished on Wednesday around midnight from his home in Needham, Massachusetts, sparking fears for the teenager's safety.

Officials said Davidson was found on Friday in Needham. The details around how he was found are currently unclear.

Police said during the search that Davidson's disappearance was unexpected, and there was 'no indication he is armed, he has made no threats toward anyone, and there is no known danger to the public.'

Officials released an image of Cole from when he was last seen on Wednesday night, wearing a blue and gold flannel jacket, and said his grandmother described it as 'out of character' for him to go missing.

The search for the teen included Metro-LEC Search and Rescue teams, K-9 dog searchers, and drone units.

In a statement after he was found on Friday, the Needham Police Department said it was 'incredibly relieved and happy' he was located.

The department said he 'will be receiving care from medical professionals at a local hospital.'

Before he was found, officials released an image of Cole from when he was last seen on Wednesday night (above) and said his grandmother described it as 'out of character' for him to go missing