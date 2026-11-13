Child TV star-turned NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz has broken his silence after being rushed to hospital following a terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway.

Muniz, who starred in Malcolm in the Middle and now races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, crashed while practicing for Ford's Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic on Wednesday afternoon.

He was set to represent the US Air Force alongside Austin Cindric in the charity race. But instead the 40-year-old was involved in a crash that prevented him from racing.

A picture later emerged of his mangled car, sparking serious concern for his wellbeing with the roof completely caved in and crushed.

Muniz was officially released from hospital on Thursday afternoon and has now taken to social media to address his followers and provide an update on his condition.

Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, Muniz said: 'What is up everybody? I just wanted to give a quick update.

The child TV star-turned NASCAR driver said he's 'recovering' after the crash

Muniz crashed while practicing for Ford's Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic

'I'm sure a lot of you saw the news that I was involved in a pretty bad wreck at Daytona International Speedway for the Ford's Proud to Honor event.

'First of all I want to say that I'm doing ok, I'm extremely sore but fortunately no major injuries. I'm not 100 percent sure how that's the case.

'But that's just a testament to how well built the Ford Mustang Dark Horse Rs are. I want to thank Ford, obviously, for giving me the opportunity to race.

'I'm really, really sorry to have that happen. Obviously in practice I was really looking forward to representing the Air Force and all of our military on Veterans Day.

'And getting to race with some of my favorite drivers. Some of the best drivers. But I want to say thank you to Ford. I want to say thank you to everybody that's reached out, wishing me well.

'I can honestly say that I'm grateful to be walking right now. I'm heading home back to Phoenix. But yeah, I'm forever grateful for all you reaching out and to the safety team.

'It was tough getting me out the car, we had to cut the roof off, but they got me out safely, got me to the hospital and all is well.'

He signed off the message: 'So, I'm recovering now, I'll be back on the track soon.'

Muniz has been racing in the NASCAR Truck Series and Pirelli GT4 America series for Ford

Muniz was due to be racing in the inaugural Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic

On Thursday, images of the wrecked car showed he had hit a tire barrier on the infield road course portion of the course on the early part of the lap.

But mystery surrounded the full details of the crash, with the practice session not being broadcast and no footage of the incident emerging.

Instead, only worrying pictures of the mangled wreckage with the roof cut off and significant damage to the front of the car.

In addition to that, the practice session was not open to spectators, meaning a limited number of eyewitnesses were in attendance to see what really happened.

One of those who arrived just as the crash occurred, Van Richmond, told WESH 2 News that 'he did not slow down at all' when he was 'supposed to make a 90-degree turn.'

Reporter Hayley Crombleholme said: 'The front of the car just looked absolutely crushed. We spoke with someone who was there when it happened. They said this hit was the hardest they've ever seen.'

Richmond told the TV station it took around 20 minutes to load Muniz into the ambulance as he was cut from the vehicle, with an eyewitness on Reddit who says he was working at the race claiming he was 'complaining of severe back pain' leading medics to take extra precautions to safely extricate him from the vehicle.

He was replaced by Jenson Altzman, while his teammate, Austin Cindric, ended up winning the race representing the U.S. Air Force.