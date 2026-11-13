It's one of the most eagerly anticipated video games of all time.

And now, it seems even AI influencers are cashing in on the hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI).

Prism, a platform that allows users to create AI influencers, has reported a surge in avatars inspired by Lucia, the game's lead character.

One such AI influencer is Adriana Vega, who has earned a staggering £30,000 in the past month for her creator, James.

James, 21, from South London, explained: 'I built Adriana from scratch. I knew Lucia was trending, and once GTA fans caught wind of her, her earnings exploded in the build–up to the game's launch.

'Fans are begging for exclusive content.'

Prism, a platform that allows users to create AI influencers, has reported a surge in avatars inspired by Lucia, the game's lead character

GTA VI is the latest entry in the franchise and is set to arrive on 19 November – more than 13 years after GTA V, the second best–selling video game in history.

Ahead of its release, there has been a surge in creators generating Latina–inspired virtual women who resemble the lead character.

'Creators are tuned into the hottest trends and are using AI tools to build avatars and cash–in on the hype,' a spokesperson for Prism explained.

'It's no surprise we've seen a surge in Latina inspired avatars being built on our platform.

'GTA is a cultural phenomenon and creators have spotted a gap in the market to feed the online obsession with Lucia and earn thousands on platforms like Fanvue in the process.'

Adriana Vega's profile has amassed more than 24,000 followers, and has clearly been inspired by the GTA franchise.

Pictured: Adriana Vega, an AI influencer inspired by Lucia

Pictured: Lucia, the lead character in GTA VI

The description describes Adriana as a 'Miami girl raised around trouble,' adding 'I make bad decisions look good.'

For reference, while GTA VI is set in the fictional state of Leonida and its main city of Vice City, the game draws heavy inspiration from Miami and South Florida.

AI influencer Vicky Torres has even more followers on Instagram – 114,000 – and earns her creator an estimated £14,000/month.

Meanwhile, Naya Veles has almost 70,000 Instagram followers, and rakes in £8,000/month for her creator.

With AI photo and video editing tools getting more advanced by the day, many of these profiles appear to have fooled unsuspecting viewers on Instagram.

Commenting on one of Adriana Vega's photos, one user said: 'Omg you look just like gta 6 Lucia girl.'

Piggybacking off big events like the release of GTA VI is a 'smart tactic' for these AI influencers, according to Lewis Davey, founder of AI influencer talent management agency, Pixel. Pictured: Adriana Vega's monthly earnings

Another added: 'adriana…. did you mean Lucia?'

And one wrote: 'Vice city badddiieee.'

Piggybacking off big events like the release of GTA VI is a 'smart tactic' for these AI influencers, according to Lewis Davey, founder of AI influencer talent management agency, Pixel.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: The creators behind AI Influencers are savvy, tracking trends and hype then tailoring their creations to appeal to highly engaged audiences.

'Lucia has been one of the biggest talking points in the build up to GTA VI and the opportunity hasn't been missed to cash in, using AI-powered monetisation platforms like Fanvue and building big fanbases on Instagram.

'AI influencers can be built and grown fast - so creators can be super reactive to the hottest cultural trends.'