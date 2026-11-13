The Greek islands might be synonymous with sun-soaked beaches, buzzing beach clubs and summer escapes, but there's plenty of reason to visit once the crowds have gone.

From Santorini's increasingly exciting food scene to Crete's scenic hiking trails and Naxos's charming mountain villages, a number of Greece's most popular destinations have plenty to offer beyond the summer season.

Tourism bosses are increasingly keen to encourage year-round visitors, with recent efforts including a push to promote winter activities in Santorini and Mykonos.

Santorini has also welcomed the Michelin Guide for the first time, with four restaurants earning stars and putting its culinary scene firmly in the spotlight.

While some islands largely shut down during the colder months, others remain very much alive – offering quieter streets, authentic local experiences, fantastic food and beautiful scenery without the summer crowds.

So, swap beach clubs for scenic walks, busy resorts for peaceful villages and summer queues for crowd-free sightseeing. Here are the Greek islands worth putting on your winter travel wish list...

Santorini

It's the island of choice for couples or luxury seekers - and now Santorini's set to boost its already booming tourist numbers by promoting activities throughout the winter.

In October, the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) held a Santorini-Mykonos forum aiming to encourage travel year-round.

It comes as the Michelin Guide expanded into Santorini for the first time on 20 October with four starred restaurants.

The guide said: 'Shaped by its volcanic soil and surrounded by the deep blue waters of the Aegean Sea, Santorini’s cuisine is closely tied to its land and environment.

'Iconic local ingredients - such as Santorini cherry tomatoes, yellow fava and Assyrtiko wines - define a style of cooking that values clarity of flavor and a strong sense of place. The island appeals to travellers seeking authenticity, striking landscapes and a cuisine that favors simplicity, freshness and exceptional produce.'

While there are no direct flights year-round, you can visit from March to November, you can fly from Athens to the island at all times of the year.

Mykonos

Up next is Mykonos - a destination hoping to lure in more visitors year-round

Mykonos might not be best for winter yet - but that could change soon.

It is one of Greece's most-loved locations – and the island has just been named the best luxury spot for UK travellers in the Greek Travel Awards.

Mykonos boasts plenty of places to stay – from high-end hotels and resorts to beautiful, private villas - all surrounded by white-washed buildings and charming streets.

During the winter, you won't have the vibrant social scene of the summer months or stunning beaches. December is cool and wet with daily temperatures averaging between 10C and 15C.

However, it's nice for a peaceful getaway. Despite most large resorts closing for the season, small boutique properties and rentals in Chora may still be open.

Very few restaurants and entertainment will be available, but some may prefer that quiet ambience.

GNTO Secretary-General Andreas Fiorentinos said tourism quality should extend across the entire island and throughout more of the year, supporting families, small businesses and young people who choose to build their futures there.

He identified May, June, September and October as months with further potential to attract visitors.

He also called for greater prominence for the nearby island of Delos, Ano Mera village, the Mykonian countryside, local produce and traditional cuisine.

Naxos

Naxos is great for a winter break, without crowds to ruin your holiday

Looking to go off the beaten track? Head to Naxos, immersing yourself in ancient ruins, sandy beaches and whitewashed villages.

'The largest, greenest and most self-sufficient Cycladic island — mountains, marble villages and farms mean Naxos simply lives all year,' says Winter Greece tourism site.

'Naxos grows its own food and makes its own wine, so it simply keeps living — mountain villages full at lunchtime, the town busy after school, the Portara yours at dusk.'

It's great from December to March, and is perfect for exploring the old town as well as winter walking.

Crete

Up next is firm holiday favourite, the island of Crete

It won't be a classic beach holiday, but Crete in the winter can be lovely for a quiet, nature-focused getaway.

Holiday provider Tui advises that cooler temperatures during this period average from 9C to 16C but are still conducive for hiking.

Expect occasional rainfall, which rejuvenates the natural landscape.

This is the 'ideal time for exploring Crete's historical sites and enjoying local cuisine by a fireplace,' Tui says.

The capital of Crete, Heraklion, will be much quieter, while Chania is also lovely and tourist-free.

Rhodes

Rhodes is an alternative choice for a shoulder or off-season break

While many associate Greece’s islands with the peak of summer, the shoulder season is, in lots of ways, a better time to visit - and some, like Rhodes, are even accessible during the winter.

The Street of the Knights, one of Europe’s best-preserved medieval streets, is gorgeous, as well as buzzy Hippocrates Square.

Beyond the resorts and the Old Town, there’s plenty to do on the island beyond sipping all-inclusive cocktails.

Visit the Ancient Stadium of Rhodes and Greek restaurant Karavelladika.

It's quiet, mild and Christmassy in December.

Syros

Head to Syros for the Christmas festivities in Greece

Syros is an alternative Greek island offering culture, food and fewer crowds than the region’s better-known islands, Santorini and Mykonos.

The compact island is located in the centre of the Aegean Sea and 70 miles from the port of Piraeus.

There's an added bonus for cat lovers, too – the Greek island is offering free accommodation to look after rescued cats, as it is home to around 3,000 stray felines.

It's great during the winter, too, 'one of the most atmospheric and wonderful times to experience Ermoupoli and Syros,' according to Explore Syros.

It adds: 'Unlike in some Greek island towns, where visiting in December can feel like arriving in a ghost town, Ermoupoli is very alive. Only a few businesses close, and plenty of stores, restaurants, and cafes remain open.

'Christmas adds another layer to the city, with beautiful decorations and Christmas events taking place in the weeks around Christmas and New Year.'

Corfu

Rounding out the list of Greek destinations perfect for winter sun is Corfu

Classic Mediterranean favourites have seen a massive spike in interest in the wake of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey – led by Corfu.

Corfu's UNESCO-listed old town is a highlight – with Venetian architecture, narrow streets to explore and incredible food.

Unlike smaller Greek islands, Corfu is open during the winter, due to its permanent population of up to 100,000 residents.

'An Italianate island-city of Venetian forts, arcaded streets and green hills - mild, rainy and thoroughly alive,' describes Winter Greece.

'Rain is the price and the point - Corfu is at its most Ionian in winter: green, dramatic and Italianate, with a café culture under the arcades that never pauses.'

There are an abundance of museums, such as the Archaeological Museum of Corfu.

Flights from London Stansted to Corfu start from £34 each way with Ryanair.

It may not be an island - but Athens is ace all the time!

Opt for an Athens city break in winter

It's not the island getaway many dream of during the winter.

But mild weather, lower prices and no crowds make Athens particularly appealing during the colder months.

Foodies and cocktail lovers should flock here for wintery delights.

Europe's best bar, just a short ride from Athens' city centre, is a former art gallery that seems unassuming – but top-notch Line recently won the title.

If you needed more convincing, look no further than the city's ranking as one of the top five happiest holiday destinations.

It's also ranked as the most walkable destination in a study, with key attractions all accessible on foot, such as the Acropolis of Athens, Temple of Olympian Zeus and Panathenaic Stadium.

Food is top tier as well, with nearly 10 per cent of restaurants serving healthy options and an excellent cafe culture on hand.

Athens is also home to one of the world's coolest neighbourhoods: Neos Kosmos is a must-see, filled with independent businesses and new restaurants.

Once a blue-collar community, it has been transformed by an influx of art and culture, including contemporary exhibition spaces and a new theatre.