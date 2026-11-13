An incredible new £110million bathhouse is set to open on Copenhagen’s waterfront, boasting ten indoor and outdoor pools, luxurious bathing facilities and panoramic views across the harbour.

But despite its eye-watering price tag, a visit won’t break the bank, with admission expected to start at just £3.50 – and visitors will even get in for free for six hours on opening day.

Named KAI, the striking new Water Culture House will open on December 5, 2026, bringing together swimming, wellness, culture and open-air bathing in one extraordinary waterfront setting.

Designed by renowned Japanese architecture practice Kengo Kuma & Associates, the complex will feature ten pools spread across multiple levels, with opening hours running from 6am to 9pm, seven days a week.

The ground floor will house a 25-metre swimming pool, a teaching pool and three dedicated children’s pools, while visitors will also be able to enjoy direct access to Copenhagen’s famous harbour waters.

The city landmark will feature ten indoor and outdoor pools spread across multiple levels

From here, bathers have direct access to Copenhagen's clean harbour waters, with designated swimming and dipping zones in and around a timber boardwalk offering views of the Royal Danish Playhouse and Opera Park.

The iconic Valley Pool, located on the first floor between five brick towers, allows bathers to swim under open skies and experience the changing seasons, from sunshine and rain to snow.

In the onsen pool on the same floor, visitors can enjoy an outdoor bathing experience with panoramic views across Copenhagen Harbour.

The timber waterfront deck and public harbour bath will remain open to the public year-round, 24 hours a day.

The outdoor harbour bathing facilities will not be fully completed by December 5, and are expected to open in early 2027.

KAI consists of five brick towers floating above a light glass structure. There are 403 windows, designed as openings that frame views and bring natural daylight into the building.

The total capacity of the facility is 380 bathers.

An open-air pool will provide bathing underneath clear skies

Inside, there will be a range of swimming facilities, including for children

Copenhagen's Lord Mayor Sisse Marie Welling says: 'I'm really excited about the opening of the Water Culture House.

'Copenhagen needs more swimming facilities, so it's incredibly important that we are now getting new pools for adults, as well as paddling pools for children. I hope it will become the city's new gathering point for water-loving Copenhageners and visitors alike.'

KAI is also a cultural centre, where visitors can look forward to a programme of events and activities that invite people to explore water in new ways.

Cultural experiences will take place around, in, beside and on the water, both within the pools and along the harbourfront outside.

The Water Culture House remains under construction and is therefore closed to the public until it opens.