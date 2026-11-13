An Arizona driver was arrested for speeding at over twice the speed limit while driving a luxury vehicle near a busy airport.

Police arrested the unnamed BMW driver on Monday for driving 170 MPH on Arizona State Route 202 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

'Man was trying to fly straight into 2027 at that speed,' the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Highway Patrol joked in a statement.

A Highway Patrol state trooper 'observed a grey passenger car traveling at an extremely high rate of speed, passing all other traffic at a significant rate,' the statement said.

The trooper recorded 170 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone with a speed gun, Highway Patrol said.

From a distance, the trooper watched the vehicle swerve across every lane of traffic in a single motion, moving from the far left to the right, before pulling onto an exit.

According to AZDPS, the vehicle had no license plate.

An Arizona driver was arrested for speeding at nearly two times the speed limit while driving a luxury vehicle near a busy airport

The trooper identified and stopped the 2023 BMW M2, asked the driver how fast he was going, and the driver stated he was going about 110-115 MPH.

The driver said he did not know he was going fast but added he was going to trade in the car and wanted one last drive.

He was eventually arrested for 'reckless driving and endangerment due to their speed and unsafe driving behavior.'

The Arizona Department of Public Safety warned users that 'Speed limits exist to protect every driver on the road. Slow down, stay alert, and take the lead foot to the track.'