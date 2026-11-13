Legendary sports announcer Dan Hicks celebrated his daughter's marathon achievement just a month before his sudden death, his final social media post showed.

The iconic NBC broadcaster died suddenly on Wednesday at the age of 64 after battling an acute illness. An exact cause of death is unknown.

In the wake of his shock passing, Hicks' final social media post has resurfaced, showing a touching family moment in the weeks before his death.

Hicks shared a three-slide Instagram post to celebrate his daughter Riley's achievement at the Chicago Marathon, which took place on October 11.

In a video included in the post, Riley could be seen running the race, waving to her friends and family as they cheered her on.

She was also pictured beaming as she clutched her medal and bouquet of flowers at the finish line, while a second photo showed Dan, Riley and another of his daughters, Ellery, happily posing for a photo after she completed the course.

Hicks passed away this week from an acute illness. The veteran NBC announcer was 64

'Our girl did it again. 3rd major marathon in 18 months. Today she tackled Chicagp (sic) and we were there to marvel at her drive in hot weather and smashing her PR,' Hicks proudly wrote in the caption.

The heartwarming social media post came just four weeks before Hicks died in Connecticut this week.

Hicks's wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, shared a statement on behalf of herself and their three daughters: Hannah, Ellery and Riley.

'Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,' Storm said in a statement Thursday. 'He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.

'Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together. He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered.

'Our three daughters and I are heartbroken. We are grateful for the love and support surrounding our family during this incredibly difficult time. There are simply no words to express how much he will be missed.'

The Tucson, Arizona native was best known for calling the action at the Olympics, on the PGA Tour and at Notre Dame football games. He also worked NFL games for NBC between 1992 and 1998.

Hicks' biggest moments on the mic included the US swim team's comeback at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and Tiger Woods' dramatic putt to force a playoff at the 2008 US Open.

Hicks shared a post after his daughter Riley ran the Chicago Marathon on October 11 (Source: Instagram - @danhicksnbc)

Hicks' wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, has shared a statement on behalf of herself and the three daughters she shared with her husband: Hannah Hicks, Ellery, and Riley

Tributes from the sports media world poured in for Hicks on Thursday with Mike Tirico leading the emotional messages.

Tirico, who calls Sunday Night Football games for NBC but missed last week's game due to illness, paid his own tribute to Hicks on Thursday and called him a 'broadcaster's broadcaster.'

Speaking on Golf Channel, he said: 'He had more big moments on his plate, and nailed every big moment. You can't think of a big moment that Dan didn't have the right call, the right energy, the right words.

'Think about every Michael Phelps gold medal won in Olympic swimming, and Dan doing that. Think about all the big moments on the hill with all the great U.S. ski athletes at the Olympic Games, and Dan was the voice.'

As Amazon Prime's broadcast of the Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders went to a commercial break, Al Michaels also took a moment to pay tribute to Hicks.

'All of us in the sports broadcasting business were shocked to learn this morning of the passing of Dan Hicks,' the 82-year-old said.

'He provided captions to so many iconic moments in golf, tennis and Notre Dame football and he and Rowdy Gaines turned the calling of swimming at multiple Olympics into an art form.

'He was genial, he was compassionate, great company, had a world class sense of humor and on this rough day for so many of us, we send our love to Hannah and your three daughters. Wishing you strength and comfort.'

NBC Sports executives Rick Cordella, Sam Flood and Molly Solomon responded to the tragedy with their own statement on Hicks' impact.

Hannah Storm and Dan Hicks met in the late 1980s when they were both working at CNN

Tiger Woods (right) is interviewed by NBC's Dan Hicks (left) after winning the TOUR Championship on September 23, 2018, at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta

'Dan Hicks was an extraordinary colleague, friend and person,' the statement began. 'In his 34 years at NBC Sports, he was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history.

'From Olympic swimming and skiing to Notre Dame football, numerous other high profile events and especially as the signature voice of our golf coverage for the last 26 years, Dan's blend of knowledge, style, enthusiasm and humor informed and entertained fans for decades.

'But far beyond his on-air excellence, Dan was a better person who welcomed teammates with a smile, a joke, or a word of encouragement, sometimes all three in the same sentence.

'Our heartfelt condolences and love to his wife Hannah and his daughters Hannah, Ellery and Riley.'