Fierce storms are sweeping across parts of the US on Friday, bringing damaging winds and heavy snow that threaten widespread power outages in multiple states.

Residents in parts of Oregon and California have been urged to charge their phones and restock emergency kits now, with Pacific Power advising customers to prepare for up to 72 hours without essential services.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that gusts reaching 70mph in northern California’s Shasta Valley and 65mph along the southern Oregon coast could topple trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected in areas under high wind warnings.

'Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,' the NWS said in a High Wind Warning.

Meanwhile, heavy, wet snow has already knocked out power in parts of upstate New York, including Otsego, Chenango and Delaware counties.

Forecasters warned that snow clinging to trees could trigger further outages Friday morning.

A live power outage map shows more than 20,000 customers in New York are currently without power, with most issues concentrated in Otsego and Chenango counties.

A powerful Pacific low-pressure system is pushing strong cold air across Oregon and California, bringing damaging winds, rain and dangerous surf, leading to warnings about toppled trees and power outages.

The strongest coastal winds from the storm are expected Friday morning, with a high wind warning for Oregon’s south-central coast and Curry County coast remaining in effect until 10am PST.

PowerOutage.com shows nearly 3,000 residents without power, with concentrations in the southwestern region of the state.

In northern California, warnings for Shasta Valley and coastal Del Norte County last until 1pm PST Friday.

More than 16,000 customers are without power, according to PowerOutage.com

Pacific Power said crews were ready to respond to storm damage and urged customers to sign up for outage alerts to receive updates.

Residents should stay away from fallen power lines, which can remain energized even when they are not sparking, and call 911 to report them.

Power could remain out after weather warnings expire as crews assess damage and make repairs.

Meanwhile, heavy, wet snow has already knocked out power in parts of upstate New York, including Otsego, Chenango and Delaware counties

'State and local emergency management organizations also recommend having an emergency plan and to be prepared for up to 72 hours without essential services,' Pacific Power said in a statement.

Locals were also warned to stay away from all downed power lines, as they can be energized and extremely dangerous.

Snowfall reached 10 inches in parts of central New York Thursday evening, and forecasters warned it will continue to accumulate into today.

'The snow will be tapering off from north to south during the morning hours,' the NWS said in a separate advisory covering Schoharie and parts of Greene and Ulster counties.

'The heavy, wet nature of the snow can result in isolated power outages, mainly across Schoharie County.'

Parts of Otsego County above 1,500 feet have already received six to 12 inches of snow.

A winter storm warning remains in effect there until 1pm EST Friday.