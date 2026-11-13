In her annual list of what to buy this festive season, Oprah Winfrey has praised Meghan Markle’s As Ever hamper as a perfect gift option... but you’ll need a spare $250 to $535 if you want to copy the talk show host’s taste.

The Duchess of Sussex’s collection of hampers are the most expensive part of her lifestyle brand’s holiday range, which is quite the feat considering her chocolate advent calendar alone is £112 ($148).

Launched last month, the former actress’ new assortment of ready-to-gift wicker baskets came just days after Buckingham Palace unveiled their own similar festive offerings.

But unlike Highgrove’s more inclusive prices, Meghan’s collection is far from cheap. Leading the expensive hampers is ‘The Library Basket’ - described as ‘the perfect gift for a quiet evening at home’ - which retails for an eye-watering £404 ($535).

Described as a ‘small wicker gift basket’, it comes with a double-deck parlour card set, a leather notebook, bookmark, coaster set, two signature candles and a limited-edition As Ever Matchbox. An additional bow can also be added free of charge.

Unfortunately, those hoping to save their pennies this festive season also won’t have much luck with the ‘Candle Lover’s Basket’, which costs a staggering £309 ($410). Inside, it contains three $64 candles and a $98 Two-Wick Holiday Candle, alongside a limited-edition As Ever matchbox.

While one of Meghan’s cheapest Christmas hampers, the As Ever ‘Signature Basket’ still costs £188 ($250), it has had the public seal of approval from her friend, Oprah.

The television presenter featured the product in her annual 2026 holiday gift guide. However, Meghan’s six other pricey hampers, which cost between £404 and £159, were not included.

‘Who doesn’t love a beautifully made picnic hamper?,’ read Oprah Daily’s post. ‘And this one from As Ever will surely bring delight and deliciousness. It’s filled with fruit spreads, chocolates, herbal teas and a candle — all curated by the Duchess herself.’

While one of Meghan's cheapest Christmas hampers, the As Ever 'Signature Basket' (pictured) still costs £188 ($250), it has had the public seal of approval from her close friend, Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan's collection is far from cheap. Leading the expensive offerings is 'The Library Basket' (pictured), which retails for an eye-watering £404 ($535).

Meghan's Christmas hampers carry hefty price tags

The royal's Christmas hamper collection also features several offerings with a rather significant price tag. 'The Afternoon Tea Basket', for instance, costs £247 ($328).

Described as 'the perfect gift for leisurely afternoons', inside shoppers can enjoy the likes of Herbal Peppermint Tea, Herbal Hibiscus Tea, Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea, a Honey Duo Gift Box, two spice kits, a signature fruit spread gift box, and chocolate bar gift box.

Designed for those with a sweet tooth, 'The Pantry Basket' is filled with 'pantry staples' that are 'meant to be shared'. It comes with an eye-watering price tag of £195 ($259).

Inside, it features the Signature Fruit Spread Gift Box, Honey Duo Gift Box, Flower Sprinkles, Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea, Herbal Hibiscus Tea, Herbal Peppermint Tea, Hot Toddy Mulling Spice Kit and Spiced Cider Mulling Spice Kit.

Priced at $242 (£148), 'The Parlour Basket' is promised to be a 'whimsical gift for anyone who relishes in a little friendly competition during the holiday season'.

Designed for 'an evening of games and gathering', it includes the likes of cards, the As Ever x Compartés Botanical Confections Chocolate Bar Trio, Hot Toddy Mulling Spice Kit, Spiced Cider Mulling Spice Kit and Signature Candle No. 084.

The cheapest Christmas hamper available is 'The Hostess Basket', which is described as 'the perfect gift for a holiday gathering' and costs £159 ($211).

Described as the perfect 'introduction' to the As Ever brand, the wicker basket contains many of the same products in a similar As Ever set - 'The Go-To Hostess Gift' - which costs $155 (£117).

Meghan's pricey Christmas hamper collection is also in stark contrast to some of the more affordable products being sold by Buckingham Palace.

While Highgrove's most expensive Christmas hamper costs £475, it contains an astounding 19 'carefully-selected products to amaze and delight'. And there are also several hampers on sale that fall below the £100 mark.

Unfortunately, those hoping to save their penny's this festive season also won't have much luck with the 'Candle Lover's Basket', which costs £309 ($410). Inside, it contains five of the brand's candles alongside a limited-edition As Ever matchbox.

Palace Christmas treats undercut Meghan's prices

The most affordable royal version, The Sweet Treats Hamper, retails for £70 and includes chocolate chip shortbread biscuits from the royal household, clotted cream fudge, salted caramel chocolate, chocolate bars and a tin of hot chocolate.

The 'Highgrove Taster Christmas Hamper' - filled with the 'finest organic foods', costs £85, while the delightful 'Taste of Christmas Hamper' comes with an appealing price tag of £95.

Other new additions at Buckingham Palace Shop this season include hand-finished tree decorations - including a corgi wearing a crown in a nod to the late Queen - alongside the Royal Festive Pantry range of fine foods.

The Palace's King Chocolate advent calendar, which costs £12, weighs 95g and 'captures the magic of the festive season' at the three royal residences, including Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Like Meghan's £112 As Ever calendar, the Palace's box has 24 chocolates but costs significantly less than the £112 'Montecito-inspired' version from her lifestyle brand.

The duchess's limited-edition Christmas product, only available for purchase in the US, is filled with treats from Los Angeles gourmet chocolatier Compartés.

It features a sketch of the £11million Californian mansion Meghan and Prince Harry called home for six years, as well as 'countdown numbers hand-painted in Meghan's own penmanship using edible gold lustre'.

Flavours include strawberry, raspberry, blackberry and orange marmalade, plus what is described as a 'special chocolate finished with Meghan's own flower sprinkles'.

Meanwhile, the palace also unveiled an unfilled advent calendar, with prices starting at £25. The white box features an illustration of Buckingham Palace in the winter and is entirely customisable.

These surprises are sold separately and include £5 Buckingham Palace chocolate coins, £7 honey from Balmoral, a £12 hand cream and a £43 bag charm.

Meghan's most expensive hamper - the 'Library Basket' - comes with a double-deck parlour card set, a leather notebook, bookmark, coaster set, two signature candles and a limited-edition As Ever Matchbox. An additional bow can also be added free of charge.

The Duchess's pricey Christmas hamper collection is also in stark contrast to some of the more affordable products being sold by Buckingham Palace. The Sweet Treats Hamper, for instance, retails for £70 (pictured).

Meghan unveils pricey Christmas gift collection

Meghan's first launch of Christmas hampers comes after the Duchess announced the festive range for As Ever last month, only available to purchase in the United States.

New launches include a $130 'heirloom handwoven rattan charger set' and a blue-and-white porcelain teapot, priced at $98 - or around £73.

Shoppers can get their hands on the collection's new $98 'Penny for Your Thoughts' leather notebook - branded on the As Ever website as a 'simple luxury for everyday use and enjoyment.'

A 'Signature Two-Wick Holiday Candle' priced at a whopping $98 is also on offer as part of the new launch.

Described as a 'limited-edition scent of the holiday,' the two-wick candle features notes of pine, berry, cashmere and clove - and is recommended by the As Ever website to be purchased with Meghan's costly $410 'Candle Lover's' basket.

Customers can also indulge in a $75 'Trophy Chocolate Bar Gift Set' featuring five 'beloved' bars of the confectionery. The chocolates - described as 'limited edition' - are created in collaboration with Los Angeles-based Compartés, the chocolatiers behind Meghan's pricey advent calendar.

Also on offer is Meghan's 'curated' popcorn medley, marketed at the high price of $65.

The popcorns, listed as a 'luxury taste of nostalgia' on the As Ever page, come in milk chocolate, white chocolate and salted popcorn flavours - and are topped with Meghan's signature 'flower sprinkles.'

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